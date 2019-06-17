Japanische Verkaufscharts: Nach Days Gone nächster westlicher Spitzenreiter mit Rage 2 von Bethesda

Bildmaterial: RAGE 2, Bethesda
Nach Days Gone nimmt der nächste westliche Titel die japanischen Verkaufscharts in Beschlag. Dem Bethesda-Hit Rage 2 reichen allerdings schon 12.000 verkaufte Einheiten, um die Spitze zu übernehmen. Die Verkaufswoche ist ansonsten eher schwach. Die Verkaufswoche vom 3. bis zum 9. Juni 2019.
- 01./00. [PS4] Rage 2 (Bethesda Softworks) {2019.06.06} (¥7.980) – 12.146 / NEW
- 02./01. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 8.691 / 3.111.939 (-4%)
- 03./02. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 8.235 / 807.485 (-3%)
- 04./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 8.105 / 2.326.158 (+3%)
- 05./00. [PS4] Everybody’s Golf VR (Sony) {2019.06.07} (¥3.900) – 6.367 / NEW
- 06./04. [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go! (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980) – 6.139 / 1.547.445 (+4%)
- 07./05. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 5.477 / 3.084.060 (-1%)
- 08./07. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 4.524 / 630.294 (-2%)
- 09./06. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 4.334 / 1.332.569 (-8%)
- 10./00. [PS4] PlayStation VR Worlds (Sony) {2016.10.13} (¥4.900) – 3.988 / 76.367
- 11./09. [NSW] Yoshi’s Crafted World (Nintendo) {2019.03.29} (¥5.980) – 3.514 / 145.466 (-7%)
- 12./10. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 3.454 / 1.039.036 (-3%)
- 13./08. [PS4] Days Gon (Sony ) {2019.04.26} (¥6.900) – 2.792 / 177.607 (-27%)
- 14./23. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World [Best Price] (Capcom) (¥4.990) – 2.309 / 54.381 (+38%)
- 15./15. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ’n‘ Fun! (Bamco) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) – 2.018 / 340.862 (+1%)
- 16./20. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) – 1.771 / 1.975.406 (+2%)
- 17./12. [NSW] Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission (Bamco) {2019.04.04} – 1.725 / 121.099 (-17%)
- 18./21. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) (¥4.980) – 1.667 / 2.481.465 (-4%)
- 19./17. [NSW] Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Square Enix) {2019.04.11} – 1.662 / 38.608 (-13%)
- 20./22. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) – 1.642 / 728.116 (-2%)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- NSW – 33.590 (33.154)
- PS4 – 30.108 (8.982)
- 3DS – 2.732 (2.255)
- PSV – 157 (251)
- XB1 – 137 (91)
via ResetEra
