Japanische Verkaufscharts: Doraemon und Bokujō Monogatari mischen sich aus dem Stand auf Platz 1

In der aktuellen japanischen Verkaufswoche ist der einzige Neueinsteiger auch gleichzeitig der neue Spitzenreiter. Doraemon Story of Seasons, ein Crossover aus Doraemon und Bokujō Monogatari, dem originalen „Harvest Moon“ von Marvelous, gelingt der Sprung auf Platz 1.
- 01./00. [NSW] Doraemon: Story of Seasons (Bamco) {2019.06.13} (¥6.100) – 42.230 / NEW
- 02./02. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) (¥7.200) – 10.058 / 3.121.997 (+16%)
- 03./03. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 8.334 / 815.819 (+1%)
- 04./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 7.765 / 2.333.923 (-4%)
- 05./06. [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! (Pokemon Co.) (¥5.980) – 6.027 / 1.553.472 (-2%)
- 06./09. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 5.598 / 1.338.167 (+29%)
- 07./07. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 5.099 / 3.089.159 (-7%)
- 08./08. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 4.371 / 634.665 (-3%)
- 09./12. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 3.501 / 1.042.537 (+1%)
- 10./14. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World [Best Price] (Capcom) (¥4.990) – 3.411 / 57.792 (+48%)
- 11./11. [NSW] Yoshi’s Crafted World (Nintendo) {2019.03.29} (¥5.980) – 3.095 / 148.561 (-12%)
- 12./01. [PS4] Rage 2 (Bethesda) {2019.06.06} (¥7.980) – 3.090 / 15.236 (-75%)
- 13./10. [PS4] PlayStation VR Worlds (Sony) {2016.10.13} (¥4.900) – 3.073 / 79.440 (-23%)
- 14./05. [PS4] Everybody’s Golf VR (Sony) {2019.06.07} (¥3.900) – 2.835 / 9.202 (-55%)
- 15./13. [PS4] Days Gone (Sony) {2019.04.26} (¥6.900) – 2.294 / 179.901 (-18%)
- 16./15. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ’n‘ Fun! (Bamco) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) – 1.794 / 342.656 (-11%)
- 17./16. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) – 1.701 / 1.977.107 (-4%)
- 18./20. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) – 1.696 / 729.812 (+3%)
- 19./18. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) (¥4.980) – 1.616 / 2.483.081 (-3%)
- 20./17. [NSW] Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission (Bamco) (¥6.800) – 1.542 / 122.641 (-11%)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- NSW – 34.321 (33.590)
- PS4 – 28.762 (30.108)
- 3DS – 2.768 (2.732)
- XB1 – 341 (137)
- PSV – 139 (157)
via ResetEra
