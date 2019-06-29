Hörproben aus den Mini-Soundtracks „Code Red“ und „Code Black“ zu Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

By

Bildmaterial: Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, Falcom

Der Erstauflage von Ys IX: Monstrum Nox für Japan liegt der Mini-Soundtrack „Code Red“ bei, in der Collector’s Edition der Mini-Soundtrack „Code Black“. Das ist seit Ende Mai bekannt. Falcom legt nun eine Hörprobe zu den Beilagen vor, was uns einen schönen Eindruck von der Musik in Ys IX gibt. Folgende Stücke sind enthalten:

Code Red

Cloaca Maxima Strategic Zone Take It Easy! Crossing A/A Forgotten Days

Code Black

Welcome to Chaos Marionette, Marionette Tranquil Silence Dreaming in the Grimwald Invitation to the Crimson Night

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox soll in Japan am 26. September für PlayStation 4 erscheinen.

via Gematsu