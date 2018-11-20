Super Robot Wars T: Asiatische Version mit englischen Texten erscheint für Switch und PS4

Moomba-Miez
20. November 2018
Erlebt Super Robot Wars T 2019 in englischer Sprache.

Bildmaterial: Super Robot Wars T, Bandai Namco / B.B. Studio

Bandai Namco Entertainment Asia wird eine asiatische Version zu Super Robot Wars T für Nintendo Switch und PlayStation 4 veröffentlichen, die englische Bildschirmtexte enthält. Diese Fassung soll 2019 in Südostasien erscheinen (Singapur, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippinen und Indonesien). Der neueste Titel der Super-Robot-Wars-Serie bietet eine verbesserte Grafik und ein überarbeitetes Kampfsystem.

Zu den Werken, die mit in das kommende Spiel einfließen, gehören:

  • Invincible Robo Trider G7
  • Aura Battler Dunbine
  • New Story of Aura Battler Dunbine
  • Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam
  • Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ
  • Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack
  • Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack – Beltorchika’s Children (Nur Mecha)
  • Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam
  • Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Skull Heart (Nur Mecha)
  • Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Steel 7 (Nur Mecha)
  • Mobile Fighter G Gundam
  • Armored Trooper Votoms
  • Armored Trooper Votoms: The Last Red Soldier (Nur Mecha)
  • Armored Trooper Votoms: Big Battle
  • The Brave Express Might Gaine
  • The King of Braves GaoGaiGar
  • Cowboy Bebop (Neu)
  • Gunbuster
  • Martian Successor Nadesico: The Motion Picture – Prince of Darkness
  • Getter Robo Armageddon
  • Mazinger Z: Infinity
  • Arcadia of My Youth: Endless Orbit SSX (Neu)
  • Magic Knight Rayearth (Neu)
  • Gun Sword
  • Rakuen Tsuihou: Expelled from Paradise (Neu)



Englisches Video der Ankündigung

Nachricht der Entwickler

via Gematsu

