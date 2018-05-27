Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

Auch in dieser Woche gab es wieder einige neue Downloads im Nintendo eShop. Für Nintendo Switch erschienen unter anderem die Mega Man Legacy Collections, Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon und mit Sushi Strikers: The Way of Sushido, Happy Birthdays und One More Dungeon gleich drei spielbare Demos. 3DS-Fans werden mit Dillon’s Dead-Heat Breakers bei Laune gehalten.

Neue Software für Nintendo Switch:

Baumaschinen – Die Simulation

ACA NeoGeo Top Player’s Golf

Arcade Archives Ikki

Atomine

Baobabs Mausoleum Episode 1

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon

Calculation Castle

Dead Fun Pack: Penguins and Aliens Strikes Again

Disco Dodgeball REMIX

Dungeon Rushers

Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood

Escape Game: Aloha

Jurassic Pinball

Mecha Storm

Mega Man Legacy Collection

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2

N++

Punch Club

Zen Bound 2

Sushi Strikers: The Way of Sushido (spielbare Demo)

Happy Birthdays (spielbare Demo)

One More Dungeon (spielbare Demo)

Neue Software für Nintendo 3DS:

Dillon’s Dead-Heat Breakers

Sonderangebote:

