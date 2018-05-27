Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

Tony
Für Nintendo Switch erschienen unter anderem die Mega Man Legacy Collections, Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon und mit Sushi Strikers: The Way of...

Auch in dieser Woche gab es wieder einige neue Downloads im Nintendo eShop. Für Nintendo Switch erschienen unter anderem die Mega Man Legacy Collections, Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon und mit Sushi Strikers: The Way of Sushido, Happy Birthdays und One More Dungeon gleich drei spielbare Demos. 3DS-Fans werden mit Dillon’s Dead-Heat Breakers bei Laune gehalten.

Neue Software für Nintendo Switch:

  • Baumaschinen – Die Simulation
  • ACA NeoGeo Top Player’s Golf
  • Arcade Archives Ikki
  • Atomine
  • Baobabs Mausoleum Episode 1
  • Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon
  • Calculation Castle
  • Dead Fun Pack: Penguins and Aliens Strikes Again
  • Disco Dodgeball REMIX
  • Dungeon Rushers
  • Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood
  • Escape Game: Aloha
  • Jurassic Pinball
  • Mecha Storm
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
  • N++
  • Punch Club
  • Zen Bound 2
  • Sushi Strikers: The Way of Sushido (spielbare Demo)
  • Happy Birthdays (spielbare Demo)
  • One More Dungeon (spielbare Demo)

Neue Software für Nintendo 3DS:

  • Dillon’s Dead-Heat Breakers

Sonderangebote:

