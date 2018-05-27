Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

Auch in dieser Woche gab es wieder einige neue Downloads im Nintendo eShop. Für Nintendo Switch erschienen unter anderem die Mega Man Legacy Collections, Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon und mit Sushi Strikers: The Way of Sushido, Happy Birthdays und One More Dungeon gleich drei spielbare Demos. 3DS-Fans werden mit Dillon’s Dead-Heat Breakers bei Laune gehalten.
Neue Software für Nintendo Switch:
- Baumaschinen – Die Simulation
- ACA NeoGeo Top Player’s Golf
- Arcade Archives Ikki
- Atomine
- Baobabs Mausoleum Episode 1
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon
- Calculation Castle
- Dead Fun Pack: Penguins and Aliens Strikes Again
- Disco Dodgeball REMIX
- Dungeon Rushers
- Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood
- Escape Game: Aloha
- Jurassic Pinball
- Mecha Storm
- Mega Man Legacy Collection
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
- N++
- Punch Club
- Zen Bound 2
- Sushi Strikers: The Way of Sushido (spielbare Demo)
- Happy Birthdays (spielbare Demo)
- One More Dungeon (spielbare Demo)
Neue Software für Nintendo 3DS:
- Dillon’s Dead-Heat Breakers
Sonderangebote:
- Alchemic Jousts (Nintendo Switch)
- 60 Seconds! (Nintendo Switch)
- Antiquia Lost (Nintendo Switch)
- AQUA KITTY UDX (Nintendo Switch)
- The Beggar’s Ride (Wii U)
- Castle of Heart (Nintendo Switch)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition (Nintendo Switch)
- Darts Up 3D (Nintendo 3DS)
- Disco Dodgeball – REMIX (Nintendo Switch)
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 18 (Nintendo Switch)
- Football Up 3D (Nintendo 3DS)
- Grand Prix Rock ’N Racing (Wii U)
- Hollow (Nintendo Switch)
- I, Zombie (Nintendo Switch)
- One Eyed Kutkh (Nintendo Switch)
- Legendary Eleven (Nintendo Switch)
- Real Heroes: Firefighter 3D (Nintendo 3DS)
- RTO 2 (Wii U)
- Spartan (Nintendo Switch)
- SteamWorld Dig (Nintendo 3DS)
- SteamWorld Dig (Nintendo Switch)
- SteamWorld Dig (Wii U)
- SteamWorld Dig 2 (Nintendo 3DS)
- SteamWorld Dig 2 (Nintendo Switch)
- SteamWorld Heist (Nintendo 3DS)
- SteamWorld Heist (Wii U)
- SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition (Nintendo Switch)
- Trine 2: Director’s Cut (Wii U)
- Trine Enchanted Edition (Wii U)
