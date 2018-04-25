Japanische Verkaufscharts: 16. April bis 22. April 2018

Die neue Spitze der japanischen Verkaufscharts zeigt einen neuen Spitzenreiter. Nintendo Labo sichert sich in Form des Variety-Kit den Platz an der Sonne. Sogar vor God of War, das ebenfalls letzte Woche in Japan erschienen ist. In den Hardware-Charts kann Nintendo Labo für keinen Aufschwung der Switch sorgen, im Gegenteil. Es geht leicht bergab. Nintendo Switch bleibt aber die meistverkaufte Hardware.

01./00. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Nintendo) (¥6.980) – 90.410 / NEW

02./00. [PS4] God of War (Sony) {2018.04.20} (¥6.900) – 46.091 / NEW

03./00. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit (Nintendo) (¥7.980) – 28.629 / NEW

04./02. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) – 17.381 / 433.488 (-27%)

05./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 16.617 / 2.248.923 (-11%)

06./01. [NSW] The Snack World: TreJarers Gold (Level 5) {2018.04.12} – 15.847 / 51.502 (-56%)

07./00. [PS4] Metal Max Xeno (Kadokawa) {2018.04.19} (¥6.980) – 15.044 / NEW

08./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 11.393 / 1.484.644 (-8%)

09./00. [PSV] Metal Max Xeno (Kadokawa) {2018.04.19} (¥6.980) – 8.355 / NEW

10./08. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 6.895 / 961.427 (-1%)

11./09. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) – 6.491 / 1.697.522 (-6%)

12./05. [PS4] Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft) {2018.03.29} (¥8.400) – 6.280 / 122.958 (-57%)

13./07. [PS4] Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition (Spike Chunsoft) (¥5.400) – 5.750 / 17.116 (-49%)

14./13. [3DS] Pokémon Ultrasonne & Ultramond (Pokémon Co.) (¥4.980) – 3.569 / 1.618.478 (-9%)

15./04. [PS4] Death end re;Quest (Compile Heart) {2018.04.12} (¥7.200) – 3.348 / 18.651 (-78%)

16./00. [NSW] Portal Knights (Spike Chunsoft) {2018.04.19} (¥3.300) – 3.226 / NEW

17./00. [NSW] Neo Atlas 1469 (Artdink) {2018.04.19} (¥5.980) – 3.176 / NEW

18./16. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World (Capcom) {2018.01.26} (¥8.980) – 3.103 / 2.006.158 (-15%)

19./15. [PS4] Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege – Advanced Edition (Ubisoft) – 2.896 / 41.872 (-22%)

20./14. [3DS] Detective Pikachu (Pokémon Co.) {2018.03.23} (¥4.980) – 2.817 / 71.209 (-27%)

Die Hardware-Charts:

NSW – 34.165 (36.308)

PS4 – 13.447 (10.964)

3DS – 7.472 (8.546)

PSV – 2.892 (2.921)

XB1 – 116 (72)

via ResetEra