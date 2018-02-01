Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

By

Nintendo hat die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche vorgestellt. Auch in dieser Woche kämpfen wieder zahlreiche Indie-Neuerscheinungen um die Gunst von Nintendo-Switch-Nutzern, darunter die sicherlich bekannteren Spiele wie Darkest Dungeon, AeternoBlade, Night in the Woods oder SteamWorld Dig. Für Nintendo 3DS erscheint eine spielbare Demo zu Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology.

Neue Software für Nintendo Switch:

3D MiniGolf

Darkest Dungeon

ACA NeoGeo

Samurai Shodown II

AeternoBlade

Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back

Her Majesty’s SPIFFING

Mad Carnage

The Men of Yoshiwara: Kikuya

Night in the Woods

Shiftlings – Enhanced Edition

Sky Force Reloaded

SteamWorld Dig

AeternoBlade (spielbare Demo)

Pic-a-Pix Deluxe (spielbare Demo)

Neue Software für Nintendo Wii U:

Battle Chopper (Virtual Console)

ImageFight (Virtual Console)

ImageFight II (Virtual Console)

Necromancer (Virtual Console)

Neue Software für Nintendo 3DS:

ZIG ZAG GO (New 3DS)

Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology (spielbare Demo)