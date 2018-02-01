Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

Nintendo hat die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche vorgestellt. Auch in dieser Woche kämpfen wieder zahlreiche Indie-Neuerscheinungen um die Gunst von Nintendo-Switch-Nutzern, darunter die sicherlich bekannteren Spiele wie Darkest Dungeon, AeternoBlade, Night in the Woods oder SteamWorld Dig. Für Nintendo 3DS erscheint eine spielbare Demo zu Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology.
Neue Software für Nintendo Switch:
- 3D MiniGolf
- Darkest Dungeon
- ACA NeoGeo
- Samurai Shodown II
- AeternoBlade
- Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back
- Her Majesty’s SPIFFING
- Mad Carnage
- The Men of Yoshiwara: Kikuya
- Night in the Woods
- Shiftlings – Enhanced Edition
- Sky Force Reloaded
- SteamWorld Dig
- AeternoBlade (spielbare Demo)
- Pic-a-Pix Deluxe (spielbare Demo)
Neue Software für Nintendo Wii U:
- Battle Chopper (Virtual Console)
- ImageFight (Virtual Console)
- ImageFight II (Virtual Console)
- Necromancer (Virtual Console)
Neue Software für Nintendo 3DS:
- ZIG ZAG GO (New 3DS)
- Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology (spielbare Demo)
Sonderangebote:
- Ascent of Kings (New Nintendo 3DS)
- Ascent of Kings (Wii U)
- BRAWL (Nintendo Switch)
- Brawlout (Nintendo Switch)
- The Count Lucanor (Nintendo Switch)
- Dan McFox: Head Hunter (Nintendo 3DS)
- Epic Word Search Collection (Nintendo 3DS)
- Epic Word Search Collection 2 (Nintendo 3DS)
- Epic Word Search Holiday Special (Nintendo 3DS)
- Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back (Nintendo Switch)
- Frederic: Resurrection of Music (Nintendo Switch)
- Grand Prix Rock ’N Racing (Nintendo Switch)
- Heroes of the Monkey Tavern (Nintendo Switch)
- Mercenaries Saga Chronicles (Nintendo Switch)
- Fill-a-Pix: Phils Abenteuer (Nintendo 3DS)
- Pic-a-Pix Colour (Nintendo 3DS)
- Pic-a-Pix Colour (Wii U)
- Shiftlings – Enhanced Edition (Nintendo Switch)
- Snow Moto Racing 3D (Nintendo 3DS)
- Sparkle 2 (Nintendo Switch)
- Splat The Difference (Nintendo 3DS)
- Sudoku Party (Nintendo 3DS)
- Sudoku Party (Wii U)
- TorqueL -Physics Modified Edition- (Nintendo Switch)
- Typoman (Nintendo Switch)
- Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure (Nintendo Switch)
- Woodle Tree Adventures (Nintendo Switch)
- Worcle Worlds (Nintendo 3DS)
- Word Logic by POWGI (Nintendo 3DS)
- Word Logic by POWGI (Wii U)
- Word Party (Wii U)
- Word Puzzles by POWGI (Nintendo 3DS)
- Word Puzzles by POWGI (Wii U)
- Word Search 10K (Nintendo 3DS)
- Word Search by POWGI (Nintendo 3DS)
- Word Search by POWGI (Wii U)