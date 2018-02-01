Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

1. Februar 2018Posted in: 3DS, Europa, News, Nintendo Switch, Wii U
Nintendo hat die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche vorgestellt. Auch in dieser Woche kämpfen wieder zahlreiche Indie-Neuerscheinungen um die Gunst von Nintendo-Switch-Nutzern, darunter die sicherlich bekannteren Spiele wie Darkest Dungeon, AeternoBlade, Night in the Woods oder SteamWorld Dig. Für Nintendo 3DS erscheint eine spielbare Demo zu Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology.

Neue Software für Nintendo Switch:

  • 3D MiniGolf
  • Darkest Dungeon
  • ACA NeoGeo
  • Samurai Shodown II
  • AeternoBlade
  • Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back
  • Her Majesty’s SPIFFING
  • Mad Carnage
  • The Men of Yoshiwara: Kikuya
  • Night in the Woods
  • Shiftlings – Enhanced Edition
  • Sky Force Reloaded
  • SteamWorld Dig
  • AeternoBlade (spielbare Demo)
  • Pic-a-Pix Deluxe (spielbare Demo)

Neue Software für Nintendo Wii U:

  • Battle Chopper (Virtual Console)
  • ImageFight (Virtual Console)
  • ImageFight II (Virtual Console)
  • Necromancer (Virtual Console)

Neue Software für Nintendo 3DS:

  • ZIG ZAG GO (New 3DS)
  • Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology (spielbare Demo)

Sonderangebote:

