Japanische Verkaufscharts: 8. bis 14. Januar 2018

Es kehrt wieder ein wenig Ruhe ein in den japanischen Verkaufscharts. In den Software-Charts gibt es nur einen einzigen Neueinsteiger in den Top 20, der sich aber auch gleich die Spitzenposition schnappen kann: Dissidia Final Fantasy NT für PlayStation 4. In den Hardware-Charts müssen alle Systeme deutliche Einbußen hinnehmen, am deutlichsten Nintendo Switch. So landet sogar mal wieder PlayStation 4 vor der neuen Nintendo-Konsole.

01./00. [PS4] Dissidia: Final Fantasy NT (Square Enix) {2018.01.11} (¥7.800) – 105.667 / NEW

02./01. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 34.632 / 1.917.342 (-71%)

03./02. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) – 28.193 / 1.536.340 (-75%)

04./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 22.836 / 1.238.435 (-72%)

05./04. [3DS] Pokémon Ultrasonne & Ultramond (Pokémon Co.) {2017.11.17} – 21.494 / 1.498.509 (-69%)

06./05. [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100 (Nintendo) {2017.12.28} (¥4.980) – 20.320 / 124.319 (-61%)

07./07. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 12.415 / 815.227 (-61%)

08./10. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 (D3Publisher) {2017.12.07} (¥7.800) – 10.717 / 212.130 (-46%)

09./06. [3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Hihou Legend Banbaraya (Level 5) – 7.851 / 473.836 (-77%)

10./08. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (¥5.980) – 7.352 / 346.681 (-71%)

11./12. [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII (Sony) {2017.11.03} (¥7.900) – 7.185 / 369.194 (-46%)

12./09. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) – 6.886 / 377.919 (-67%)

13./13. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) – 4.806 / 362.509 (-64%)

14./15. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo) {2017.12.01} (¥7.980) – 4.476 / 172.676 (-61%)

15./31. [NSW] Super Bomberman R (Konami) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) – 4.134 / 145.029

16./18. [NSW] Snipperclips Plus: Cut it Out, Together! (Nintendo) {2017.11.10} – 3.215 / 47.124 (-65%)

17./11. [3DS] Kirby Battle Royale (Nintendo) {2017.11.30} (¥4.980) – 2.959 / 142.524 (-80%)

18./21. [PS4] Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Sega) {2017.12.07} (¥7.590) – 2.908 / 195.332

19./16. [PSV] Minecraft: PS Vita Edition (Sony) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) – 2.842 / 1.276.619 (-70%)

20./23. [NSW] Monster Hunter Double Cross: Nintendo Switch Ver. (Capcom) – 2.810 / 201.839

Die Hardware-Charts:

PS4 – 43.808 (91.683)

NSW – 37.500 (146.006)

3DS – 16.855 (45.737)

PSV – 4.388 (11.929)

XB1 – 113 (199)

via ResetEra