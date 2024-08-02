Japanische Verkaufscharts: Home Run für Powerful Pro Baseball, schwacher Start für REYNATIS

Nachfolgend liefern wir euch die japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 15. Juli bis zum 21. Juli 2024 sowie die aktuelle Woche vom 22. Juli bis zum 28. Juli 2024. Viel habt ihr in der vergangenen Woche nicht verpasst.

Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 war bester Neueinsteiger und hat sich plattformübergreifend mehr als 200.000 Mal verkauft. Baseball ist beliebt in Japan und hier und da auch im Westen. Die Reihe wird aber in der Regel nicht lokalisiert. Außerdem debütierte Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition auf Rang 3.

In der zurückliegenden Woche konnte Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 die Spitzenposition mit gut 35.000 Einheiten halten. Dahinter landete die neue Switch-Version von One Piece Odyssey, die sich im japanischen Handel immerhin 16.373 Mal verkaufen konnte.

REYNATIS, ein Spiel unter Beteiligung ehemaliger Final-Fantasy-Veteranen, debütierte relativ schwach mit kumuliert 9.300 Einheiten. Auch The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II feierte ein recht mildes Debüt in der letzten Woche.

15. – 21. Juli 2024:

[NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 166.947 (New) [PS4] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 49.210 (New) [NSW] Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition (07/18/24) – 27.391 (New) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (Nintendo, 06/27/24) – 11.913 (150.591) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10.710 (5.911.425) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7.906 (7.842.609) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6.373 (3.571.663) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 5.345 (1.007.557) [NSW] Mistonia no Kibou: The Lost Delight (Idea Factory, 07/18/24) – 5.276 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 5.103 (1.891.314) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World (Konami, 11/16/23) – 4.962 (1.090.966) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 4.727 (1.351.703) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 4.440 (2.313.415) [NSW] Ace Combat 7 Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco 07/11/24) – 4.346 (18.668) [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TP 11/18/22) – 4.211 (5.373.593) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4.202 (4.333.683) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3.944 (5.544.872) [NSW] Paper Mario und die Legende vom Äonentor (05/23/24) – 3.785 (206.147) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 2.933 (2.492.884) [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts, 12/08/22) – 2.773 (64.586) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 2,723 (1.129.049) [PS5] Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Plus (07/18/24) – 2.602 (New) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2.552 (1.469.715) [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.400 (1.300.910) [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2.394 (2.310.185) [PS5] Elden Ring: SOTR Edition (FromSoftware, 06/21/24) – 2.245 (39.790) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 2.201 (1.226.589) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 1.933 (3.598.541) [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 1.863 (1.998.338) [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1.723 (178.809)

22. bis 28. Juli 2024:

[NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 35.280 (202.227) [NSW] One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition (Bamco, 07/25/24) – 16.373 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10.073 (5.921.498) [NSW] Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition (07/18/24) – 8.743 (35.134) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (Nintendo, 06/27/24) – 8.339 (158.930) [PS4] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 8.209 (57.419) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7.567 (7.850.176) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6.595 (3.578.258) [NSW] Trails through Daybreak II (Falcom, 07/25/24) – 6,486 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 5.794 (1.897.108) [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts, 12/08/22) – 5.437 (70.023) [NSW] REYNATIS (FuRyu, 07/25/24) – 5.409 (New) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World (Konami, 11/16/23) – 5.028 (1.095.994) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 4.970 (1.356.673) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4.280 (5.549.152) [PS5] REYNATIS (FuRyu, 07/25/24) – 3,957 (New) [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 3.873 (5.377.466) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 3.767 (4.337.450) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 3.693 (1.011.250) [NSW] Paper Mario und die Legende vom Äonentor (05/23/24) – 3.053 (209.200) [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.810 (1.303.720) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 2.635 (2.316.050) [NSW] Disgaea 7 Complete (Nippon Ichi Software, 07/25/24) – 2.499 (New) [NSW] Ace Combat 7 Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco 07/11/24) – 2.410 (21.078) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) -2.,369 (2.495.253) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2.335 (1.472.050) [NSW] Natsuzora no Monologue: Another Memory (IF, 07/25/24) – 2.298 (New) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 2.011 (1.228.600) [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 1,980 (1.131.029) [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 1.930 (2.000.268)

Die aktuellen Hardware-Charts:

Switch OLED – 37.273 (7.606.893) PlayStation 5 – 20.232 (5.506.091) Switch Lite – 11.836 (5.956.502) Switch – 8.024 (19.842.970) PS5 Digital – 5.563 (823.350) Xbox Series X – 5.294 (296.585) Xbox Series S – 387 (317.036) PlayStation 4 – 93 (7.928.134)

via Gematsu (2), Bildmaterial: Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025, Konami