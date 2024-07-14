Japanische Verkaufscharts: Auch in Japan verteidigt Luigis gruselige Neuauflage die Spitze

Die japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 1. Juli bis zum 7. Juli 2024 liegen vor. In Japan kann Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, wie auch in Deutschland, noch eine weitere Woche die Spitze verteidigen. Auch in Japan mangelte es allerdings an Neueinsteigern, die der Chartführung gefährlich werden konnten.

Die Software-Charts:

[NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (Nintendo, 06/27/24) – 33.828 (122.253) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 10.965 (7.826.755) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8.112 (5.892.324) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World (Konami, 11/16/23) – 6.155 (1.082.636) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5.637 (3.559.645) [NSW] Paper Mario: Die Legende vom Äonentor (05/23/24) – 4.962 (198.104) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4.147 (5.536.767) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 4.124 (1.881.896) [NSW] Dragon Saikyou Ou Zukan: Battle Colosseum (07/04/24) – 4.042 (New) [PS5] Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition (06/21/24) – 3.881 (34.886) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 3.755 (998.617) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 3.726 (4.325.781) [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 3.556 (5.365.770) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 3.455 (2.305.986) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3.135 (3.594.863) [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (ATLUS, 06/14/24) – 3.109 (45.454) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2.844 (1.464.336) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 2.826 (1.343.868) [NSW] Kirby und das Vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 2.503 (1.124.261) [NSW] Run for Money: The Great Mission (D3 Publisher, 07/04/24) – 2.420 (New) [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.307 (1.296.369) [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts, 12/08/22) – 2.237 (59.482) [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 2.104 (185.930) [PS5] Stellar Blade (SIE, 04/26/24) – 2.018 (109.67) [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1.999 (175.311) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 1.866 (1.222.473) [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 1.846 (1.994.647) [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1,791 (2.305.950) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 1.619 (2.488.546) [PS5] Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (ATLUS, 06/14/24) – 1.522 (25.797)

Die Hardware-Charts:

Switch OLED – 33.231 (7.488.611) PlayStation 5 – 24.553 (4.981.612) Switch Lite – 14.460 (5.917.862) Switch – 5.034 (19.823.301) PS5 Digital – 5.171 (804.466) Xbox Series X – 1.612 (286.626) Xbox Series S – 387 (315.818) PlayStation 4 – 124 (7.927.384)

