Xbox Game Pass im Juni zunächst mit Still Wakes the Deep und diesen weiteren Games

Zum Monatsanfang präsentiert Xbox normalerweise die Neuzugänge im Xbox Game Pass. Im Juni ist man einige Tage zu spät dran: Man wollte offensichtlich den „Shadowdrop“ von Square Enix abwarten. Was darüber hinaus bis zur Monatsmitte auf dem Plan steht, erfahrt ihr jetzt:

  • Jetzt verfügbar: Octopath Traveler
  • Jetzt verfügbar: Octopath Traveler II
  • 12. Juni – Depersonalization
  • 13. Juni – Isonzo
  • 13. Juni – The Callisto Protocol
  • 18. Juni – Still Wakes the Deep

Visualisiert sieht das so aus:

via Xbox, Bildmaterial: The Callisto Protocol, Krafton, Striking Distance Studios

