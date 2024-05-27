Japanische Verkaufscharts: Stellar Blade bleibt auf niedrigem Niveau das meistverkaufte Spiel

In den aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 13. bis zum 19. Mai 2024 bleibt Stellar Blade das physisch meistverkaufte Spiel in Japan. Dafür waren nunmehr nur noch 10.935 verkaufte Spiele notwendig. Bester Neueinsteiger ist Biomutant für Nintendo Switch mit 1.878 verkauften Einheiten.
- [PS5] Stellar Blade (SIE, 04/26/24) – 10.935 (91.099)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 10.536 (3.570.190)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7.096 (5.842.332)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6.007 (7.771.954)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4.646 (3.526.590)
- [NSW] Endless Ocean Luminous (Nintendo, 05/02/24) – 4.486 (39.782)
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 4.223 (1.855.966)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 3.927 (4.301.105)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3.678 (5.509.947)
- [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 3.448 (168.996)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World (Konami, 11/16/23) – 3.298 (1.056.454)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2.799 (1.444.842)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 2.723 (5.345.881)
- [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 2.220 (979.482)
- [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 2.190 (2.287.201)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.102 (1.282.222)
- [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts, 12/08/22) – 2.023 (48.779)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 1.990 (1.330.101)
- [NSW] Biomutant (THQ Nordic, 05/14/24) – 1.878 (New)
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1.861 (163.806)
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 1.743 (2.479.047)
- [NSW] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (505, 04/23/24) – 1.731 (51.182)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 1.696 (1.211.240)
- [NSW] Demon Slayer – Sweep the Board! (Aniplex, 04/25/24) – 1.663 (21.308)
- [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 1.614 (1.982.889)
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1.612 (2.294.508)
- [PS5] Rise of the Ronin (SIE, 03/22/24) – 1.531 (122,031)
- [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 1.425 (1.112.868)
- [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix, 02/29/24) – 1.383 (330.571)
- [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo, 02/16/24) – 1.358 (160.383)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED – 30.579 (7.261.850)
- PlayStation 5 – 13.827 (4.840.901)
- Switch Lite – 6.587 (5.848.036)
- PS5 Digital – 3.738 (774.493)
- Switch – 3.540 (19.793.815)
- Xbox Series X – 1.803 (276.390)
- Xbox Series S – 765 (312.599)
- PlayStation 4 – 53 (7.925.914)
