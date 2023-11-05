Japanische Verkaufscharts: Wonder vor Solid Snake – doch die Hardware-Charts überraschen

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 23. bis zum 29. Oktober 2023 liegen vor und Super Mario Bros. Wonder kann hier noch einmal mit Leichtigkeit die Spitze halten. Der beste Neueinsteiger ist die Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, die nicht ansatzweise, auch nicht kumulativ, heranreicht.
Interessanter sind die Hardware-Charts. Erst das vierte Mal seit dem Launch beider Konsolen, rechnet VGC vor, liegt die Xbox Series nämlich kumuliert vor der PS5. Insgesamt auf niedrigem Niveau und zudem liegt die PS5 nach Gesamtverkaufszahlen auch sehr weit vorn. Ein Trend ist hier also nicht abzulesen.
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 163.176 (801.810)
- [NSW] Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 (Konami, 10/24/23) – 19.330 (New)
- [PS5] Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 (Konami, 10/24/23) – 13.717 (New)
- [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 12.509 (89.857)
- [NSW] The Game of Life for Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 9.150 (63.414)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 7.932 (930.538)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin und Purpur, 11/18/22) – 5.149 (5.168.231)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 4.763 (5.525.023)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4.371 (3.295.992)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3.264 (5.311.793)
- [NSW] Detective Pikachu Returns (TPC, 10/06/23) – 3.031 (109.636)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 2.861 (4.130.529)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2.812 (3.483.639)
- [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 2.558 (1.880.464)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2.385 (1.322.995)
- [NSW] EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – 2.316 (32.299)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 2.271 (1.193.216)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 2.213 (7.550.037)
- [NSW] Pikmin 1+2 (Nintendo, 09/22/23) – 1.951 (42.861)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1.787 (1.175.630)
- [NSW] Hana Awase New Moon Complete Set (create, 10/26/23) – 1.563 (New)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Booster Course (Nintendo, 10/05/23) – 1.527 (9.313)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 1.446 (227.573)
- [NSW] Pokémon Sinnoh-Remakes (TPC, 11/19/21) – 1.429 (2.668.012)
- [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (02/24/23) – 1.367 (491.717)
- [NSW] Fate/Samurai Remnant (Koei Tecmo, 09/28/23) – 1.359 (44.954)
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1.307 (97.757)
- [NSW] ARK: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft) – 1.179 (74.525)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 1.071 (2.928.458)
- [PS5] EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – 1.045 (27.595)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED – 53.381 (5.937.965)
- Switch – 6.200 (19.582.667)
- Switch Lite – 6.580 (5.534.410)
- Xbox Series X – 2.903 (229.898)
- PlayStation 5 – 2.717 (3.931.232)
- PlayStation 4 – 1.006 (7.903.393)
- Xbox Series S – 398 (290.299)
- PS5 Digital – 216 (589.937)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 23 (1.192.558)
via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Volume 1, Konami
