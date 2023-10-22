News PS4 SWI XBO

Persona 4 Golden erscheint in der Sammleredition „Midnight Channel“ bald physisch

Limited Run Games wird bekanntlich physische Editionen von Persona 3 Portable und Persona 4 Golden für PlayStation 4, Xbox und Switch veröffentlichen. Die Vorbestellerphase für die physische Version von Persona 3 Portable läuft noch bis zum 12. November, jene für Persona 4 Golden geht nun am 27. Oktober an den Start und soll dann bis zum 10. Dezember andauern.

Diese Editionen werden angeboten:

Standard Edition (34,99 US-Dollar)

  • Hauptspiel

Grimoire Edition (69,99 US-Dollar)

  • Hauptspiel
  • Slipcover
  • „Grimoire Book“-Box
  • Steelbook

Midnight Channel Edition (199,99 US-Dollar)

  • Hauptspiel
  • „Lenticular Midnight Channel“-Box
  • Slipcover
  • „Grimoire Book“-Box
  • Offizieller Soundtrack
  • Premium-Sammelkartenset
  • Yu Narukami’s Brille und Display-Stand
  • „All Out Attack“-3D-Shadow-Box
  • Teddie-Metallstatuette
  • Steelbook
  • Ending-Foto
  • „Midnight Channel“-Pin
  • Individuelles Zertifikat

Eure Vorbestellung könnt ihr ab dem 27. Oktober über den Limited Run Online Store tätigen.

Bildmaterial: Limited Run Games

