Persona 4 Golden erscheint in der Sammleredition „Midnight Channel“ bald physisch

Limited Run Games wird bekanntlich physische Editionen von Persona 3 Portable und Persona 4 Golden für PlayStation 4, Xbox und Switch veröffentlichen. Die Vorbestellerphase für die physische Version von Persona 3 Portable läuft noch bis zum 12. November, jene für Persona 4 Golden geht nun am 27. Oktober an den Start und soll dann bis zum 10. Dezember andauern.
Diese Editionen werden angeboten:
Standard Edition (34,99 US-Dollar)
- Hauptspiel
Grimoire Edition (69,99 US-Dollar)
- Hauptspiel
- Slipcover
- „Grimoire Book“-Box
- Steelbook
Midnight Channel Edition (199,99 US-Dollar)
- Hauptspiel
- „Lenticular Midnight Channel“-Box
- Slipcover
- „Grimoire Book“-Box
- Offizieller Soundtrack
- Premium-Sammelkartenset
- Yu Narukami’s Brille und Display-Stand
- „All Out Attack“-3D-Shadow-Box
- Teddie-Metallstatuette
- Steelbook
- Ending-Foto
- „Midnight Channel“-Pin
- Individuelles Zertifikat
Eure Vorbestellung könnt ihr ab dem 27. Oktober über den Limited Run Online Store tätigen.
Bildmaterial: Limited Run Games
