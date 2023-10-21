Japanische Verkaufscharts: Meisterdetektiv Pikachu kann die Spitze verteidigen

In den aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 9. Oktober bis zum 15. Oktober 2023 kann Meisterdetektiv Pikachu die Spitze noch eine weitere Woche verteidigen. Mit Rear Sekai und River City: Rival Showdown gibt es zwei Neueinsteiger in den Top 10.
- [NSW] Meisterdetektiv Pikachu kehrt zurück (TPC, 10/06/23) – 16.248 (101.887)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 14.114 (912.398)
- [NSW] The Game of Life for Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 13.443 (43.710)
- [NSW] Rear Sekai (Bushiroad Games, 10/12/23) – 6.464 (New)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 6.381 (5.157.822)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 6.253 (5.514.955)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5.898 (3.286.698)
- [NSW] River City: Rival Showdown (Arc System Works, 10/12/23) – 5.722 (New)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4.566 (5.304.914)
- [NSW] EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – 4.557 (27.046)
- [PS5] EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – 4.159 (24.474)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3.793 (1.317.642)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 3.420 (4.124.675)
- [PS5] Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Ubisoft, 10/05/23) – 3.402 (23.809)
- [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 3.349 (1.874.942)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3.288 (1.188.486)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3.271 (7.545.208)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Booster-Pass (Nintendo, 10/05/23) – 3.209 (5.813)
- [NSW] Pikmin 1+2 (Nintendo, 09/22/23) – 3.197 (38.439)
- [NSW] Fate/Samurai Remnant (Koei Tecmo, 09/28/23) – 2.688 (42.032)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2.261 (3.478.485)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.130 (1.171.810)
- [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 2.106 (929.499)
- [NSW] Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest (Square Enix, 09/28/23) – 2.070 (31.010)
- [PS4] EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – 1.957 (17.345)
- [PS5] Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (Bamco, 10/05/23) – 1.935 (13.675)
- [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Ubisoft, 10/05/23) – 1.890 (9.919)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bmco, 09/22/22) – 1.878 (224.352)
- [PS4] River City: Rival Showdown (Arc System Works, 10/12/23) – 1.831 (New)
- [PS4] Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (Bamco, 10/05/23) – 1.566 (10.120)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED – 34.471 (5.832.653)
- PlayStation 5 – 18.565 (3.920.351)
- Switch – 5.170 (19.571.417)
- Switch Lite – 4.828 (5.522.561)
- PlayStation 4 – 2.054 (7.900.950)
- PS5 Digital – 1.144 (588.041)
- Xbox Series X – 609 (224.410)
- Xbox Series S – 477 (289.738)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 85 (1.192.508)
via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Meisterdetektiv Pikachu kehrt zurück, Nintendo, The Pokémon Company, Game Freak, Creatures
