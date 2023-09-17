Japanische Verkaufscharts: Pikmin 4 hält sich weiter an der Spitze

Die japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 4. bis zum 10. September 2023 liegen vor. Pikmin 4 hält sich an der Spitze. Bester Neueinsteiger ist The Quintessential Quintuplets: Five Promises Made with Her.

[NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 31.013 (817.846) [NSW] Five Promises Made with Her (MAGES., 09/07/23) – 10.720 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10.447 (5.475.776) [NSW] Virche Evermore: -EpiC:lycoris- (Idea Factory, 09/07/23) – 8.633 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 7.658 (3.458.561) [PS5] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware, 08/25/23) – 7.311 (141.505) [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin und Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 6.934 (5.118.914) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6.846 (3.257.489) [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 6.838 (1.854.786) [PS4] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware, 08/25/23) – 5.350 (64.202) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5.077 (5.281.418) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4.273 (4.106.599) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 4.182 (1.297.885) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 4.096 (1.171.184) [PS4] Five Promises Made with Her (MAGES., 09/07/23) – 3.552 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3.386 (7.528.954) [PS5] NBA 2K24 (2K, 09/08/23) – 3.180 (New) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 2.847 (214.266) [NSW] NBA 2K24 (2K, 09/08/23) – 2,677 (New) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2.650 (2.919.242) [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.553 (1.160.593) [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 1.986 (481.515) [PS4] NBA 2K24 (2K, 09/08/23) – 1.901 (New) [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts, 12/08/22) – 1.481 (13.628) [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 1.474 (296.979) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 1.465 (918.947) [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + BR (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 1.464 (1.183.860) [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1.333 (89.136) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 1.329 (2.173.660) [NSW] Natsu-Mon (Spike Chunsoft, 07/28/23) – 1.322 (46.004)

Die Hardware-Charts:

Switch OLED – 59.689 (5.548.805)

PlayStation 5 – 40.104 (3.750.048)

Switch Lite – 10.296 (5.488.256)

Switch – 10.072 (19.534.163)

PS5 Digital – 3.519 (573.595)

Xbox Series S – 2.437 (276.687)

Xbox Series X – 1.938 (220.124)

PlayStation 4 – 828 (7.896.368)

New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 35 (1.192.281)

via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Pikmin 4, Nintendo