Japanische Verkaufscharts: Armored Core VI verdrängt Pikmin 4 von der Spitze

Die japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 21. August bis zum 27. August 2023 liegen vor. Neueinsteiger Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon erklimmt die Spitze der Charts und macht sie damit erstmals seit Wochen Pikmin 4 streitig. Kumuliert 162.000 Mal konnte sich der FromSoftware-Titel in Japan verkaufen.
- [PS5] Armored Core VI (FromSoftware, 08/25/23) – 115.393 (New)
- [PS4] Armored Core VI (FromSoftware, 08/25/23) – 47.949 (New)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 31.312 (752.593)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10.200 (5.453.841)
- [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 7.656 (1.840.742)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7.486 (3.243.441)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 5.797 (3.447.789)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 5.450 (5.106.417)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5.037 (5.270.870)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4.768 (4.097.939)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 4.187 (1.163.091)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3.835 (7.521.701)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3.696 (1.289.310)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3.026 (1.155.392)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2.881 (2.914.164)
- [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 2.680 (293.514)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 2.502 (208.114)
- [NSW] Natsu-Mon! (Spike Chunsoft, 07/28/23) – 2.228 (42.492)
- [NSW] Unreal Life (room6, 08/24/23) – 2.157 (New)
- [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 1.957 (477.360)
- [PS5] Immortals of Aveum (Electronic Arts, 08/24/23) – 1.923 (New)
- [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + BF (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 1.720 (1.180.798)
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1.649 (86.384)
- [NSW] D.C.III P.S. ~Da Capo III Plus Story~ (Entergram, 08/24/23) – 1.632 (New)
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1.566 (2.238.948)
- [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 1.429 (1.286.820)
- [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix, 06/22/23) – 1.321 (414.216)
- [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 1.313 (1.052.704)
- [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 1.310 (2.170.648)
- [NSW] ARK: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft, 02/24/23) – 1.142 (65.412)
- Switch OLED – 52.125 (5.425.811)
- PlayStation 5 – 38.217 (3.661.356)
- Switch Lite – 10.597 (5.467.783)
- Switch – 8.980 (19.514.351)
- PS5 Digital – 4.513 (566.571)
- Xbox Series X – 2.869 (215.291)
- PlayStation 4 – 672 (7.894.565)
- Xbox Series S – 571 (270.460)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 59 (1.192.209)
