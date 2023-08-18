Deals News

Passend zur Gamescom: Super Angebote auf Switch- und PlayStation-Spiele jetzt im Handel

0

Amazon, Media Markt und Saturn haben heute zahlreiche Games reduziert, viele Spiele erreichen dabei ihren bisherigen Bestpreis. Einen konkreten Anlass gibt es nicht – nehmen wir es also einfach als Aktion in Vorfreude auf die Gamescom, die nächste Woche stattfindet!

Die besten Angebote bei Amazon:

Beitrag wird erweitert …

Bildmaterial: New Super Mario Bros. 2, Nintendo

Ähnliche Beiträge

0 Kommentare

Zu diesem Beitrag gibt es noch keine Kommentare, besuche das Forum und sei der Erste der einen Kommentar hinterlässt!