Passend zur Gamescom: Super Angebote auf Switch- und PlayStation-Spiele jetzt im Handel

Amazon, Media Markt und Saturn haben heute zahlreiche Games reduziert, viele Spiele erreichen dabei ihren bisherigen Bestpreis. Einen konkreten Anlass gibt es nicht – nehmen wir es also einfach als Aktion in Vorfreude auf die Gamescom, die nächste Woche stattfindet!
Die besten Angebote bei Amazon:
- Celeste (Switch) für 22,99 Euro*
- Valkyrie Elysium (PS4, PS5) für 24,99 Euro*
- Harvestella (Switch) für 27,99 Euro*
- Mario & Rabbids: Sparks of Hope für 24,99 Euro*
- Persona 5 Royal (Switch) für 36,99 Euro*
- Forspoken (PS5) für 30,99 Euro*
- Crisis Core: FFVII (Switch, PS4, PS5) für 30,99 Euro*
- Risen (Switch, PS4) für 16,99 Euro*
- Sonic Origins Plus Limited Edition für 28,99 Euro*
- One Piece Odyssey (PS4, PS5) für 26,99 Euro*
- Cult of the Lamb Deluxe (PS5) für 24,99 Euro*
- Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) für 56,99 Euro*
- My Friend Pedro (Switch) für 22,99 Euro*
- NieR Automata – YoRHa Edition (Switch) für 27,99 Euro*
- Soul Hackers 2 (PS4) für 22,99 Euro*
- Star Ocean The Divine Force (PS4, PS5, Xbox) für 24,99 Euro*
Bildmaterial: New Super Mario Bros. 2, Nintendo
