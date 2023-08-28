Japanische Verkaufscharts: Pikmin 4 hält die Spitze auch in der vergangenen Woche

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 14. August bis zum 20. August liegen vor und es zeichnet sich im Wesentlichen ein ähnliches Bild wie in der Vorwoche. Pikmin 4 kann die Spitze mit Leichtigkeit verteidigen, potente Neueinsteiger gab es nicht.
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 54.904 (721.281)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 16.859 (5.443.641)
- [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 12,861 (1.833.086)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9.994 (3.235.955)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 7.996 (5.100.967)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 7.586 (4.093.171)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 7.368 (1.158.904)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 7.313 (5.265.833)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 5.909 (1.285.614)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5.699 (7.517.866)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4.793 (3.441.992)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 4.127 (205.612)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 4.114 (1.152.366)
- [NSW] Pokémon Sinnoh-Remakes (TPC, 11/19/21) – 4.083 (2.658.885)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 3.982 (2.911.283)
- [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 3.351 (475.403)
- [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 2.947 (290.834)
- [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + BF (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 2.791 (1.179.078)
- [NSW] Natsu-Mon! (Spike Chunsoft, 07/28/23) – 2.670 (40.264)
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2.452 (84.735)
- [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 2.367 (1.285.391)
- [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 2.113 (329.261)
- [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 2.106 (1.051.391)
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1.998 (2.237.382)
- [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 1.950 (2.169.338)
- [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (SIE, 11/12/20) – 1.859 (101.544)
- [NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco, 10/27/22) – 1.857 (127.860)
- [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix, 06/22/23) – 1.856 (412.895)
- [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) – 1.624 (359.308)
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 1.610 (2.423.726)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED – 61.041 (5.373.686)
- PlayStation 5 – 34.254 (3.623.139)
- Switch – 9.147 (19.505.371)
- Switch Lite – 7.592 (5.457.186)
- PS5 Digital – 3.157 (562.058)
- Xbox Series X – 1.097 (212.422)
- PlayStation 4 – 611 (7.893.893)
- Xbox Series S – 230 (259.889)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 97 (1.192.150)
0 Kommentare