Japanische Verkaufscharts: Neueinsteiger chancenlos gegen weiterhin starkes Pikmin 4

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 7. August bis zum 13. August 2023 liegen vor. Pikmin 4 kann eine weitere Woche die Spitze verteidigen und verkaufte sich noch einmal fast 70.000 Mal allein im Handel. Das sind starke Zahlen, vier Wochen nach dem Launch. Einige Neueinsteiger gibt es auch, doch keiner schaffte es in die Top 10.
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 69.989 (666.377)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 16.177 (5.426.782)
- [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 15.768 (1.820.225)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9.878 (3.225.961)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 7.,819 (5.258.520)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 7.618 (1.151.536)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 7.128 (5.092.971)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6.705 (4.085.585)
- [NSW] Natsu-Mon (Spike Chunsoft, 07/28/23) – 6.155 (37.594)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 5.952 (1.279.705)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5.430 (7.512.167)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 4.925 (2.907.301)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4.841 (3.437.199)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 4.217 (201.485)
- [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 3.601 (472.052)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3.349 (1.148.252)
- [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix, 06/22/23) – 3.159 (411.039)
- [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 3.104 (287.887)
- [NSW] Hakuouki Shinkai: Manyou no Shou (Idea Factory, 08/10/23) – 3.065 (New)
- [NSW] Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure – Soaring! (D3 Publisher, 08/10/23) – 2.983 (New)
- [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + BF (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 2.936 (1.176.287)
- [PS5] Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution (Compile Heart, 08/10/23) – 2.871 (New)
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2.429 (2.235.384)
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2.354 (82.283)
- [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 2.351 (1.283.024)
- [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 2.280 (2.167.388)
- [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 2.166 (1.049.285)
- [NSW] Pokémon Sinnoh-Remakes (TPC, 11/19/21) – 2.214 (2.654.802)
- [NSW] Everybody 1-2-Switch! (Nintendo, 06/30/23) – 2.069 (18.249)
- [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 1.812 (1.307.835)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED – 71.256 (5.312.645)
- PlayStation 5 – 45.095 (3.588.885)
- Switch – 12.446 (19.496.224)
- Switch Lite – 8.042 (5.449.594)
- PS5 Digital – 5.767 (558.901)
- Xbox Series X – 1.639 (211.325)
- PlayStation 4 – 1.543 (7.893.282)
- Xbox Series S – 653 (269.659)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 29 (1.192.053)
