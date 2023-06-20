Xbox Game Pass im Juni weiterhin mit Story of Seasons und bald Sword and Fairy

Weil es so viele Spiele im Xbox Game Pass gibt, teilt Xbox die Bekanntgabe monatlich auf. Einmal zum Monatsanfang, einmal zur Monatsmitte. Jetzt gibt es den Ausblick auf die letzten Juni-Tage.
Schon bald im Game Pass:
- 22. Juni – Need for Speed Unbound (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S) mit EA Play
- 22. Juni – The Bookwalker (Konsole und PC)
- 27. Juni – Bramble: The Mountain King (Cloud, Konsole, und PC)
- 27. Juni – F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
- 29. Juni – Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Konsole und PC)
- 3. Juli – Arcade Paradise (Konsole und PC)
- 5. Juli – Sword and Fairy: Together Forever (Konsole und PC)
Ist etwas für euch dabei?
Visualisiert:
Bildmaterial: Sword and Fairy: Together Forever, Eastasiasoft, CubeGame, E-Home Entertainment, Softstar
