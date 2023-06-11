Japanische Verkaufscharts: Etrian Odyssey Collection steigt stärker als Street Fighter 6 ein

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 29. Mai bis zum 4. Juni 2023 liegen vor. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom kann die Spitze eine weitere Woche lang verteidigen. Der Abstand zum Zweitplatzierten wird kleiner, ist aber immer noch sehr komfortabel. Neueinsteiger Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection übernimmt diese Rolle.
Die Klassiker-Sammlung verkauft sich für Nintendo Switch häufiger als Street Fighter 6 für PS4 und PS5 – auch beachtlich. Mit We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie gibt es auf Rang 6 (Switch-Version) einen weiteren Neueinsteiger. In den Switch-Charts behält die Switch die Nase vorn.
- [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 78.602 (1.594.275)
- [NSW] Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection (ATLUS, 06/01/23) – 38.656 (New)
- [PS5] Street Fighter 6 (Capcom, 06/02/23) – 21.192 (New)
- [PS4] Street Fighter 6 (Capcom, 06/02/23) – 12.078 (New)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9.641 (5.319.756)
- [NSW] We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie (Bamco, 06/02/23) – 8.415 (New)
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7.075 (2.203.151)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6.152 (3.152.980)
- [NSW] Loop8: Summer of Gods (Marvelous, 06/01/23) – 5.796 (New)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5.606 (5.205.971)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5.206 (4.029.361)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin und Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 5.106 (5.044.443)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 4.423 (1.089.259)
- [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 4.187 (440.828)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3.858 (1.240.739)
- [PS4] Loop8: Summer of Gods (Marvelous, 06/01/23) – 2.775 (New)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 2.681 (7.474.571)
- [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 2.342 (1.263.990)
- [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + BF (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 2.290 (1.155.448)
- [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 2.283 (314.113)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2.260 (3.394.220)
- [NSW] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (04/14/23) – 2.099 (73.924)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.093 (1.125.147)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 1.780 (2.880.808)
- [PS4] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games, 05/05/23) – 1.701 (44.947)
- [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 1.602 (1.032.061)
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1.453 (66.471)
- [PS5] We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie (Bamco, 06/02/23) – 1.406 (New)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 1.372 (180.146)
- [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 1.296 (1.295.180)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED – 66.480 (4.710.350)
- PlayStation 5 – 30.690 (3.116.733)
- Switch – 11.922 (19.343.590)
- Switch Lite – 9.947 (5.320.662)
- PS5 Digital – 4.586 (506.205)
- PlayStation 4 – 2.086 (7.873.756)
- Xbox Series X – 172 (186.209)
- Xbox Series S – 156 (252.718)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 43 (1.191.698)
via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection, Atlus
0 Kommentare