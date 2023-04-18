News PC XBO XBX

Xbox Game Pass im April weiterhin mit Indie-Abwechslung und im Mai mit Redfall

Xbox hat das Line-up für die zweite Monatshälfte des Xbox Game Pass vorgestellt. Allen voran erwartet Xbox-Fans natürlich Redfall, das zum Start am 2. Mai im Abo verfügbar ist. Darüber hinaus gibt es eine bunte Mischung.

  • Jetzt verfügbar: Minecraft Legends (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 20. April – Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 20. April – Medieval Dynasty (Xbox One)
  • 21. April – Homestead Arcana (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC)
  • 26. April – Cassette Beasts (PC)
  • 27. April – BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 27. April – The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Konsole und PC)
  • 2. Mai – Redfall (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)

Am 15. April verlassen diese Spiele den Service:

  • Bugsnax (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Destroy All Humans! (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Tetris Effect: Connected (Konsole und PC)
  • Unsouled (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Das Line-up der nächsten Wochen visualisiert:

Bildmaterial: Cassette Beasts, Raw Fury, Bytten Studio, Xbox

