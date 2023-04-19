Japanische Verkaufscharts: Kirby beweist Ausdauer in einer ansonsten trägen Woche

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 3. April bis zum 9. April 2023 liegen vor und wir möchten sie euch endlich nachreichen. Es ist nicht besonders viel passiert – ihr werdet uns diese kleine Verspätung also nicht nachtragen.
Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe kann die Spitze noch einmal verteidigen, die es letzte Woche zurückeroberte. Dafür reichen der Neuauflage 16.458 Einheiten. Bezeichnend für den Rest der Software-Charts. Nachfolgend mehr.
- [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 16.458 (373.615)
- [PS4] Resident Evil 4 (Capcom, 03/24/23) – 11.472 (113.447)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9.991 (5.234.484)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 9.812 (4.981.875)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 8.712 (3.978.347)
- [PS5] Resident Evil 4 (Capcom, 03/24/23) – 8.301 (116.473)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7.718 (3.098.860)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 5.556 (1.050.826)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4.916 (5.160.598)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 4.019 (1.208.034)
- [NSW] Winning Post 10 (Koei Tecmo, 03/30/23) – 3.632 (16.611)
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2.885 (2.158.504)
- [NSW] ARK: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft, 02/24/23) – 2.726 (37.703)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 2.656 (7.453.447)
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2.621 (49.642)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2.589 (1.107.731)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.589 (1.107.731)
- [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games), 02/10/23) – 2.507 (164.349)
- [NSW] eBASEBALL 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 2.246 (265.637)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2.009 (2.873.712)
- [NSW] Atelier Ryza 3 (Koei Tecmo, 03/23/23) – 1.875 (37.669)
- [NSW] Octopath Traveler II (Square Enix, 02/24/23) – 1.846 (88.333)
- [PS5] Winning Post 10 (Koei Tecmo, 03/30/23) – 1.785 (8.929)
- [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 1.725 (1.015.239)
- [PS4] Winning Post 10 (Koei Tecmo, 03/30/23) – 1.615 (7.673)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 1.586 (166.961)
- [NSW] FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts, 09/30/22) – 1.492 (100.760)
- [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + BF (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 1.466 (1.136.300)
- [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) – 1.440 (337.263)
- [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 1.389 (304.020)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- PlayStation 5 – 39.836 (2.826.327)
- Switch OLED Model – 37.536 (4.181.349)
- Switch – 8.991 (19.261.351)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 6.369 (455.911)
- Switch Lite – 5.983 (5.270.208)
- PlayStation 4 – 1.211 (7.864.825)
- Xbox Series X – 739 (184.436)
- Xbox Series S – 178 (251.277)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 64 (1.191.170)
via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, Nintendo, HAL Laboratory
