Xbox Game Pass im Oktober weiterhin mit Persona 5 Royal und diesen weiteren Games

Seit heute könnt ihr A Plague Tale: Requiem im Xbox Game Pass spielen. Auch Scorn gab es im Oktober schon. Der Horror-Monat geht auch gruselig weiter. Xbox stellte heute das Line-up für den Restmonat vor.

Man spendiert euch Amnesia: Collection und Amnesia: Rebirth! Am 21. Oktober steht außerdem Persona 5 Royal gegen eure Abo-Gebühr zur Verfügung. Und sonst so:

  • Jetzt verfügbar – A Plague Tale: Requiem (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC)
  • 20. Oktober – Amnesia: Collection (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 20. Oktober – Amnesia: Rebirth (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 20. Oktober – Phantom Abyss (Game Preview) (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC)
  • 20. Oktober – Soma (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 21. Oktober – Persona 5 Royal (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 27. Oktober – Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (PC)
  • 27. Oktober – Gunfire Reborn (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 27. Oktober – Signalis (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Visualisiert sieht das so aus:

Bildmaterial: Persona 5 Royal, Sega, Atlus, P-Studio

