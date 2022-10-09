Japanische Verkaufscharts: Keiner der vielen Neueinsteiger kommt an Splatoon 3 heran

Die japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 26. September bis zum 2. Oktober 2022 liegen vor. Kann sich Splatoon 3 eine weitere Woche an der Spitze halten? Kann es mit Leichtigkeit! Mit 157.000 weiteren verkauften Einheiten liegt es weit vor dem besten Neueinsteiger Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- von Falcom mit 36.000 Einheiten.

Auch dahinter platzieren sich Neueinsteiger. Valkyrie Elysium gelingt mit der PS4-Version und 23.000 Einheiten der Einstieg auf Rang 3, die PS5-Version landet mit weiteren 17.000 verkauften Einheiten auf Platz 5. Dazwischen dribbelt sich FIFA 23 für PS4 durch.

Die Software-Charts:

[NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 157.348 (2.900.483) [PS4] Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- (Falcom, 09/29/22) – 36.261 (New) [PS4] Valkyrie Elysium (Square Enix, 09/29/22) – 23.295 (New) [PS4] FIFA 23 (Electronic Arts, 09/30/22) – 21.721 (New) [PS5] Valkyrie Elysium (Square Enix, 09/29/22) – 17.067 (New) [NSW] Dragon Quest X Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 14.484 (166.874) [PS5] Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- (Falcom, 09/29/22) – 14.446 (New) [NSW] FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts, 09/30/22) – 11.83 (New) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 7.911 (39.996) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8.126 (4.855.158) [PS4] Dragon Quest X Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 7.919 (61.661) [PS5] FIFA 23 (Electronic Arts, 09/30/22) – 7.378 (New) [NSW] Little Witch Nobeta (Justdan International, 09/29/22) – 6.896 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6.538 (2.808.045) [NSW] New Prince of Tennis LET’S GO!! (Bushiroad, 09/29/22) – 6.368 (New) [NSW] Sword Art Online: Aliciziation Lycoris (Bamco, 09/29/22) – 5.870 (New) [PS4] Little Witch Nobeta (Justdan International, 09/29/22) – 5.269 (New) [NSW] Bayonetta (Nintendo, 09/29/22) – 5.128 (New) [PS5] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 4.860 (86.339) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 4.700 (745.413) [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 3.760 (897.465) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3.598 (4.985.209) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2.912 (1.046.065) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2.747 (3.282.283) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 2.705 (7.335.512) [PS4] Earth Defense Force 6 (D3 Publisher, 08/26/22) – 2.344 (101.061) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2.118 (2.724.486) [PS5] Dragon Quest X Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 2.078 (34.616) [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak (Capcom, 06/30/22) – 2.036 (273.821) [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1.947 (2.083.573)

Die Hardware-Charts:

Switch OLED – 47.042 (2.725.538) Switch – 20.974 (18.740.181) PlayStation 5 – 15.101 (1.699.911) Xbox Series S – 9.663 (199.755) Xbox Series X – 3.401 (163.736) PS5 Digital – 2.975 (273.368) Switch Lite – 2.549 (4.897.759) New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 27 (1.188.777) PlayStation 4 – 14 (7.819.896)

