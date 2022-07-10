Japanische Verkaufscharts: Sunbreak-Erweiterung zu Monster Hunter dominiert auch Handel

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 27. Juni bis zum 3. Juli 2022 liegen vor. Es ist die Woche, in der die Sunbreak-Erweiterung zu Monster Hunter Rise erschienen ist. Sie wird den Großteil ihrer Verkäufe digital abgesetzt haben.
Dass dennoch über 100.000 zur „Complete Edition“-Handelsversion aus Spiel und Erweiterung gegriffen haben, ist bezeichnend. Die Famitsu-Charts erfassen lediglich Verkäufe im Handel. Natürlich ist Japan Monster-Hunter-Land.
- [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak (Capcom, 06/30/22) – 104.315 (New)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 20.169 (532.470)
- [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (Koei Tecmo, 06/24/22) – 17.841 (115.379)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9.937 (4.701.588)
- [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 8.887 (786.697)
- [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 8.169 (117.694)
- [NSW] Demon Slayer – Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex, 06/09/22) – 7.872 (130.384)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7.444 (2.691.916)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 7.101 (3.195.829)
- [NSW] Mario Strikers: Battle League (Nintendo, 06/10/22) – 5.953 (58.816)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4.893 (4.914.532)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3.605 (988.446)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3.330 (7.276.141)
- [PS4] EVE ghost enemies (El Dia, 06/30/22) – 3.272 (New)
- [NSW] void tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2 (Nippon Ichi, 06/30/22) – 2.919 (New)
- [NSW] eBASEBALL 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 2.852 (195.215)
- [NSW] EVE ghost enemies (El Dia, 06/30/22) – 2.792 (New)
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2.537 (2.047.343)
- [NSW] Pokémon-Legenden: Arceus (TPC, 01/28/22) – 2.511 (2.266.593)
- [PS4] F1 22 (Electronic Arts, 06/30/22) – 2.389 (New)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED – 43.789 (1.971.212)
- Switch – 28.063 (18.446.910)
- Switch Lite – 12.429 (4.783.517)
- PlayStation 5 – 20.028 (1.479.080)
- Xbox Series X – 9.756 (123.620)
- PS5 Digital – 4.333 (248.465)
- Xbox Series S – 2.774 (136.884)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 214 (1.187.413)
- PlayStation 4 – 15 (7.819.733)
via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Capcom
