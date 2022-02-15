Xbox Game Pass in der zweiten Februar-Hälfte mit Mass Effect, Madden und mehr

Xbox hat das Line-up für die zweite Monatshälfte des Xbox Game Pass bekannt gegeben. Heute könnt ihr euch in die Mass Effect Legendary Edition stürzen. An den restlichen Tagen wird es verhältnismäßig ruhig.
Schon bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Cloud) – EA Play
- 17. Februar – Lawn Mowing Simulator (Xbox One) – ID@Xbox
- 17. Februar – Madden NFL 22 (Konsole und PC) – EA Play
- 17. Februar – Total War: Warhammer III (PC)
- 22. Februar – Roboquest (Game Preview) (PC) – ID@Xbox
- 24. Februar – Galactic Civilizations III (PC) – ID@Xbox
- 24. Februar – Super Mega Baseball 3 (Konsole) – EA Play
- 28. Februar – Alice: Madness Returns (PC) – EA Play
Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass am 28. Februar
- Hypnospace Outlaw (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Killer Queen Black (Cloud und Konsole)
- Stealth Inc 2 (Cloud und Konsole)
- Touhou Luna Nights (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Zusätzlich verlässt Titanfall EA Play für Konsole und PC am 1. März 2022.
Bildmaterial: Mass Effect Legedary Edition, Electronic Arts, Bioware
