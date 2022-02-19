Japanische Verkaufscharts: Letzte Woche wurden in Japan vier PS4 verkauft – und viel Arceus

Die japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 7. bis zum 13. Februar 2022 liegen vor. Natürlich bleibt Pokémon-Legenden: Arceus an der Spitze. 140.000 weitere verkaufte Einhelten stehen in den Büchern. Nächste Woche wird Arceus die 2 Millionen in Japan vollmachen. Einziger Neueinsteiger in den Top 20 ist die Otome-Visual-Novel My Next Life as a Villainess.

In den Hardware-Charts sticht eine Zahl heraus: 4 PS4 wurden letzte Woche in Japan verkauft. Nimmt man das als Grundwert, hat sich die PS5 doch deutlich, deutlich häufiger verkauft. Es geht also aufwärts.

[NSW] Pokémon Legends: Arceus (TPC, 01/28/22) – 140.149 (1.923.870) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 15.515 (4.429.626) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 14.812 (865.507) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 11.134 (4.764.379) [PS4] Dying Light 2: Stay Human (Spike Chunsoft, 02/04/22) – 10.305 (34.466) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9.784 (2.514.952) [NSW] Pokémon Sinnoh-Remakes (TPC, 11/19/21) – 8.163 (2.502.926) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,779 (7.183.331) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 7.652 (3.074.777) [NSW] My Next Life as a Villainess (Idea Factory, 02/10/22) – 6.676 (New) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 6.412 (2.597.078) [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo, 12/03/21) – 5.425 (248.209) [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 5.132 (927.244) [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5.002 (1.955.649) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 4.076 (4.031.223) [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + BF (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 3.874 (1.018.313) [NSW] Pokémon Schwert & Schild (TPC, 11/15/19) – 3.615 (4.309.812) [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise Best Price (Capcom, 12/16/21) – 3.246 (23.724) [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 2.794 (1.158.604) [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) – 2.271 (237.632)

Die Hardware-Charts:

Switch OLED Model – 66.152 (1.186.491) Switch – 34.979 (17.992.188) Switch Lite – 16.934 (4.566.776) PlayStation 5 – 5.744 (1.149.434) Xbox Series S – 3.616 (65.586) Xbox Series X – 2.339 (82.393) PS5 Digital – 674 (211.210) New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 360 (1.181.930) PlayStation 4 – 4 (7.819.314)

