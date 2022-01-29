Japanische Verkaufscharts: Rainbow Six Extraction ist der einzige Neueinsteiger der Woche

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 17. bis zum 23. Januar 2022 liegen vor. Diesmal gibt es sogar einen Neueinsteiger in den Top 20 – und er ist nicht für Nintendo Switch! Rainbow Six Extraction steigt mit den Versionen für PS4 und PS5 ein.
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 20.340 (814.023)
- [NSW] Pokémon Sinnoh-Remakes (TPC, 11/19/21) – 13.696 (2.468.151)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 13.347 (4.726.811)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13.340 (4.387.139)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9.892 (2.485.415)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 9.257 (7.158.271)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 7.668 (3.052.106)
- [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo, 12/03/21) – 6.994 (230.422)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 6.948 (2.577.427)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 5.301 (911.313)
- [PS4] Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (Ubisoft, 01/20/22) – 5.217 (New)
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4.691 (1.939.242)
- [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + BF (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 4.338 (1.005.727)
- [NSW] Pokémon Schwert & Schild (TPC, 11/15/19) – 4.065 (4.297.172)
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 3.706 (4.018.837)
- [NSW] Dying Light: Platinum Edition (Spike Chunsoft, 01/13/22) – 3.119 (8.618)
- [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 2.928 (1.149.226)
- [PS5] Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (Ubisoft, 01/20/22) – 2.651 (New)
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S (New Price ) (Square Enix, 12/04/20) – 2.506 (180.094)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 2.139 (63.909)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED Model – 36.534 (1.030.341)
- Switch – 27.609 (17.894.965)
- Switch Lite – 13.076 (4.510.554)
- PlayStation 5 – 15.729 (1.106.719)
- PS5 Digital Edition – 3.128 (207.280)
- Xbox Series X – 1.620 (75.885)
- Xbox Series S – 1.007 (58.453)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 325 (1.181.039)
- PlayStation 4 – 14 (7.819.291)
