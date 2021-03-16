Xbox Game Pass im März weiterhin mit NieR: Automata, Octopath Traveler und mehr

Ihr habt die 20 Bethesda-Games schon durchgespielt? Macht ja nichts! Hier sind die nächsten Games im Xbox Game Pass. Folgende Spiele erwarten euch in der zweiten März-Hälfte. Ja, Octopath Traveler.
- Jetzt verfügbar – Undertale (Cloud, Konsole, und PC)
- 18. März – Empire of Sin (Cloud, Konsole, und PC)
- 18. März – Nier: Automata (PC)
- 18. März – Star Wars: Squadrons (Konsole)
- 18. März – Torchlight III (PC)
- 25. März – Genesis Noir (Konsole und PC)
- 25. März – Octopath Traveler (Konsole und PC)
- 25. März – Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition (PC)
- 25. März – Supraland (PC)
- 25. März – Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 30. März – Narita Boy (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 1. April – Outriders (direkt zum Launch im Xbox Game Pass)
Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass
- 31. März – HyperDot (Konsole und PC)
- 31. März – Journey to the Savage Planet (Konsole)
- 31. März – Machinarium (PC)
Wenn ihr zum Xbox Game Pass Ultimate greift*, dann sind auch alle Vorteile von Xbox Live Gold* enthalten. Dazu zählen neben dem Multiplayer-Zugang die Games with Gold und Deals with Gold sowie die Free Play Days.
