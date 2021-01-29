Japanische Verkaufscharts: Es wird auch in dieser Woche Nintendo Switch gespielt

Die japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 18. Januar bis zum 24. Januar 2021 liegen vor. Hat die Dominanz von Nintendo-Switch-Spielen ein Ende? Vorweg: nein. Eigentlich bleibt sogar alles ziemlich so wie in der Vorwoche, es gibt nur einige Positionswechsel. Der einzige Titel, der im Vergleich zur Vorwoche absolut zulegen kann, ist Ring Fit Adventure.
- 01./01. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami) {2020.11.19} (¥6.300) – 92.793 / 1.710.394 (-13%)
- 02./03. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 36.489 / 2.273.887 (+3%)
- 03./02. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 27.237 / 6.580.855 (-24%)
- 04./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 19.239 / 3.620.938 (-28%)
- 05./05. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) (¥7.200) – 13.316 / 4.122.643 (-22%)
- 06./07. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 11.873 / 1.786.687 (-18%)
- 07./06. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 11.410 / 612.794 (-25%)
- 08./08. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 9.407 / 3.753.205 (-19%)
- 09./10. [NSW] Pokémon Schwert & Schild (Pokémon Co.) – 8.847 / 3.938.093 (-10%)
- 10./09. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 7.623 / 1.805.240 (-24%)
- 11./11. [NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2020.10.30} (¥5.980) – 5.943 / 527.451 (-28%)
- 12./14. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 5.440 / 1.760.730 (-14%)
- 13./12. [NSW] Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous) {2020.11.12} (¥4.980) – 5.328 / 122.386 (-26%)
- 14./17. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 4.715 / 1.023.787 (-20%)
- 15./16. [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2 (Imagineer) {2020.12.03} (¥5.800) – 4.303 / 60.358 (-30%)
- 16./13. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) {2020.09.18} (¥6.480) – 4.292 / 547.549 (-35%)
- 17./20. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S (Square Enix) {2020.12.04} (¥4.980) – 3.849 / 54.690 (-10%)
- 18./15. [NSW] Pokémon Schwert & Schild + Erweiterung (Pokémon Co.) – 3.640 / 191.726 (-42%)
- 19./18. [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Zeit der Verheerung (Koei Tecmo) – 3.570 / 334.617 (-22%)
- 20./19. [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (Sega) {2020.12.10} (¥4.990) – 3.213 / 84.758 (-28%)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- NSW – 110.811 (170.691)
- PS5 – 17.348 (7.328)
- PS4 – 3.263 (3.422)
- 3DS – 439 (546)
- XBS – 424 (160)
