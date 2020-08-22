Japanische Verkaufscharts: Nur Ghost of Tsushima durchbricht den „Nintendo-Frieden“

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 10. bis zum 16. August 2020 liegen vor. Viel ist nicht passiert, es war eine Urlaubswoche in Japan. Wie oft zu sehen, legen dabei ältere Nintendo-Spiele zu. In den Top 10 verkaufen sich fast alle Switch-Games im zweistelligen Prozentbereich besser als zur Vorwoche. Den „Nintendo-Frieden“ durchbricht nur Ghost of Tsushima.
- 01./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 105.983 / 5.551.198 (-2%)
- 02./02. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 26.320 / 1.335.744 (-61%)
- 03./04. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 25.245 / 322.200 (+29%)
- 04./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 25.032 / 3.105.860 (+48%)
- 05./05. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 20.978 / 222.575 (+10%)
- 06./08. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) (¥6.980) – 16.444 / 190.925 (+6%)
- 07./03. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima (Sony) {2020.07.17} (¥6.900) – 14.953 / 345.317 (-53%)
- 08./12. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) (¥7.200) – 12.673 / 3.796.608 (+29%)
- 09./11. [NSW] Pokemon Schwert & Schild (Pokemon Co.) (¥5.980) – 12.603 / 3.703.045 (+28%)
- 10./13. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 12.293 / 1.527.133 (+39%)
- 11./14. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 11.416 / 3.530.474 (+37%)
- 12./15. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 10.245 / 1.476.040 (+37%)
- 13./06. [PS4] Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. MaxiBoost On (Bamco) – 10.065 / 151.390 (-45%)
- 14./10. [PS4] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) (¥7.980) – 9.012 / 165.168 (-9%)
- 15./17. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version (Bamco) (¥5.700) – 7.215 / 477.175 (+59%)
- 16./16. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 6.262 / 883.364 (+37%)
- 17./18. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima for Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (¥3.480) – 5.206 / 279.426 (+16%)
- 18./19. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 5.203 / 1.629.989 (+23%)
- 19./20. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) – 4.974 / 953.283 (+44%)
- 20./25. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) {2020.06.25} (¥3.500) – 4.915 / 22.239 (+120%)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- NSW – 148.699 (173.338)
- PS4 – 3.301 (5.222)
- 3DS – 1.173 (834)
- XB1 – 47 (47)
via ResetEra, Bildmaterial: Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo
0 Kommentare