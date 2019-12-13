Das sind die Gewinner der The Game Awards 2019

Heute Nacht wurden im Rahmen einer Live-Show die diesjährigen Gewinner der The Game Awards 2019 verkündet. Im Vorfeld wurde Death Stranding mit seinen zahlreichen Nominierungen als großer Favorit gehandelt, doch Kojimas Endzeit-Abenteuer muss sich mit drei abgeräumten Preisen die Pole Position mit einem weiteren Titel teilen.

Überraschenderweise erhielt Disco Elysium ebenfalls drei Preise, obwohl es nur für vier Kategorien nominiert war. Für Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice hat es nur für zwei Auszeichnungen gereicht, so viele Preise hat ebenfalls der Strategie-Titel Fire Emblen: Three Houses erhalten. Viele weitere Spiele wie Gris, Fortnite oder Control erhielten zumindest einen der begehrten Awards. Eine detaillierte Auflistung aller Gewinner findet ihr unterhalb dieser Zeilen.

Wie zufrieden seid ihr mit den Gewinnern?

Die Gewinner der The Game Awards 2019

Game of the Year

Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora Ltd. / Nintendo)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division)

Player’s Voice

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems / Koei Tecmo / Nintendo)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora / Nintendo)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

Best Game Direction

Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division)

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo Studio / Focus Home Interactive)

Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment / Private DIvision)

Best Art Direction

Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Grezzo / Nintendo)

Best Score / Music

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda (Brace Yourself Games / Nintendo)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)

Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)

Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Gears 5 (The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)

Best Performance

Ashly Burch als Parvati Holcomb in The Outer Worlds

Courtney Hope als Jesse Faden in Control

Laura Bailey als Kait Diaz in Gears 5

Mads Mikkelsen als Cliff in Death Stranding

Matthew Porretta als Dr. Casper Darling in Control

Norman Reedus als Sam Porter Bridges in Death Stranding

Games for Impact

Concrete Genie (Pixelopus / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)

Kind Words (Popcannibal)

Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)

Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games / Electronic Arts)

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Best Independent Game

Baba Is You (Hempuli)

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Katana ZERO (Askiisoft / Devolver Digital)

The Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital / Annapurna Interactive)

Untitled Goose Game (House House / Panic)

Best Mobile Game

Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios / Activision)

Grindstone (Capybara Games)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)

Sky: Children of Light (thatgamecompany)

What the Golf? (Tribaland)

Best Community Support

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Best VR / AR Game

Asgard’s Wrath (Sanzaru Games / Oculus Studios)

Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Beat Saber (Beat Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games / Gearbox Publishing)

Best Action Game

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

Astral Chain (Platinum Games / Nintendo)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)

Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)

Gears 5 (The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)

Metro Exodus (4A Games / Deep Silver)

Best Action / Adventure Game

Borderlands 3 (Gearbox Software / 2K Games)

Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Grezzo / Nintendo)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)

Best Role-Playing Game

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division)

Best Fighting Game

Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja / Koei Tecmo)

Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco)

Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Samurai Shodown (SNK / Athlon Games)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora Ltd. / Nintendo)

Best Family Game

Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games / Nintendo)

Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora / Nintendo)

Yoshi’s Crafted World (Good-Feel / Nintendo)

Best Strategy Game

Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Triumph Studios / Paradox Interactive)

Anno 1800 (Blue Byte / Ubisot)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems / Koei Tecmo / Nintendo)

Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly / Sega)

Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment / Kalypso Media)

Wargroove (Chucklefish)

Best Sports / Racing Game

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox / Activision)

DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)

eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES Productions / Konami)

F1 2019 (Codemasters)

FIFA 20 (EA Sports)

Best Multiplayer Game

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

Borderlands 3 (Gearbox Software / 2K Games)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)

The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)

Tetris 99 (Arika / Nintendo)

Fresh Indie Developer: Presented by Subway

DeadToast Entertainment für My Friend Pedro

House House für Untitled Goose Game

Mega Crit für Slay the Spire

Mobius Digital für The Outer Wilds

Nomada Studio für Gris

ZA/UM für Disco Elysium

Content Creator of the Year

Courage – Jack Dunlop

Dr. Lupo – Benjamin Lupo

Ewok – Soleil Wheeler

Grefg – David Martínez

Shroud – Michael Grzesiek

Best eSports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

DOTA2 (Valve)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

Best eSports Player

Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)

Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)

Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)

Oleksandr ‘S1mple’ Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)

Best eSports Team

Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

G2 Esports (League of Legends)

OG (DOTA2)

San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)

Team Liquid (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Best eSports Event

2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals

EVO 2019

Fortnite World Cup

IEM Katowice 2019

League of Legends World Championship 2019

The International 2019

Best eSports Coach

Eric ‘adreN’ Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Nu-ri ‘Cain’ Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)

Fabian ‘GrabbZ’ Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)

Kim ‘Kkoma’ Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)

Titouan ‘Sockshka’ Merloz (OG, DOTA2)

Danny ‘Zonic’ Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Best eSports Host

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Paul “Redeye” Chaloner

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang

via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: The Game Awards 2019