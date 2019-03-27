Japanische Verkaufscharts: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice führt fünf weitere Neueinsteiger an

Bildmaterial: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Activision / FromSoftware

In der aktuellen japanischen Verkaufswoche tümmeln sich endlich mal wieder einige Neueinsteiger in den Top 10. Angeführt werden sie von Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Der neue FromSoftware-Titel kann sich in Japan über 157.000 Mal verkaufen. In den Hardware-Charts kann die PS4 leicht zulegen, aber ein echter Sekiro-Effekt ist nicht spürbar. Die Switch hingegen hält ihr Niveau der Vorwoche.

01./00. [PS4] Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software) {2019.03.22} (¥7.600) – 157.548 / NEW

02./00. [PS4] Super Robot Wars T (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.03.20} (¥8.600) – 88.093 / NEW

03./00. [NSW] Super Robot Wars T (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.03.20} (¥8.600) – 44.051 / NEW

04./00. [NSW] Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! (Square Enix) (¥4.800) – 28.509 / NEW

05./00. [PS4] Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland (Koei Tecmo) {2019.03.20} (¥7.800) – 27.734 / NEW

06./00. [PS4] Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! (Square Enix) (¥4.800) – 21.041 / NEW

07./04. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 21.008 / 2.974.153 (+1%)

08./05. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} – 17.827 / 534.367 (+5%)

09./03. [PS4] Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom) {2019.03.08} (¥6.990) – 15.353 / 164.703 (-54%)

10./01. [PS4] Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Ubisoft) {2019.03.15} (¥8.400) – 15.186 / 79.003 (-76%)

11./00. [PS4] Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet (Koei Tecmo) {2019.03.20} (¥7.800) – 12.958 / NEW

12./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 12.504 / 2.190.792 (+11%)

13./00. [NSW] Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland (Koei Tecmo) {2019.03.20} (¥7.800) – 12.473 / NEW

14./07. [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go! (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980) – 10.727 / 1.546.944 (+6%)

15./11. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 9.288 / 1.064.507 (+10%)

16./12. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 9.136 / 649.961 (+15%)

17./10. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 8.585 / 1.334.410 (+1%)

18./13. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 7.891 / 2.970.723 (+5%)

19./02. [PS4] One Piece: World Seeker (Bamco) {2019.03.14} (¥7.600) – 7.737 / 58.777 (-85%)

20./00. [NSW] Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet (Koei Tecmo) {2019.03.20} (¥7.800) – 7.075 / NEW

Die Hardware-Charts:

NSW – 56.099 (56.954)

PS4 – 34.895 (32.221)

3DS – 7.943 (5.725)

PSV – 376 (870)

XB1 – 91 (136)

via ResetEra