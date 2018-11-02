Japanische Verkaufscharts: Call of Duty gibt den Staffelstab an Red Dead Redemption 2 ab

In den japanischen Verkaufscharts geben sich die westlichen Blockbuster die Klinke in die Hand. Red Dead Redemption 2 stößt Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 vom Thron. 132.000 Mal verkauft sich der Titel aus dem Hause Rockstar Games. Für Call of Duty reicht es weiter zum zweiten Platz vor Super Mario Party. In den Hardware-Charts muss die Switch ein wenig zurückstecken, bleibt aber deutlich vor der PS4.

01./00. [PS4] Red Dead Redemption II (Take-Two Japan) {2018.10.26} (¥8.800) – 132.984 / NEW

02./01. [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (Sony) {2018.10.12} (¥7.900) – 57.567 / 378.914 (-38%)

03./02. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 31.650 / 274.350 (-13%)

04./00. [PS4] Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection (Capcom) {2018.10.25} – 13.998 / NEW

05./07. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 7.901 / 342.243 (-5%)

06./00. [NSW] Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection (Capcom) {2018.10.25} – 7.443 / NEW

07./09. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 6.486 / 1.810.278 (-4%)

08./08. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 6.468 / 2.677.505 (-11%)

09./06. [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft) {2018.10.05} (¥8.400) – 5.623 / 78.633 (-36%)

10./03. [PS4] Soulcalibur VI (Bamco) {2018.10.18} (¥7.600) – 5.413 / 29.461 (-77%)

11./00. [NSW] Beyblade Burst: Battle Zero (FuRyu) {2018.10.25} (¥6.980) – 5.380 / NEW

12./12. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 4.218 / 1.142.849 (-5%)

13./10. [PS4] Warriors Orochi 4 (Koei Tecmo) {2018.09.27} (¥7.800) – 3.862 / 148.303 (-39%)

14./13. [PS4] Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony) {2018.09.07} (¥6.900) – 3.441 / 294.316 (-18%)

15./04. [NSW] Dark Souls Remastered (From Software) {2018.10.18} (¥4.800) – 3.372 / 18.018 (-77%)

16./14. [3DS] Pokémon Ultrasonne & Ultramond (Pokémon Co.) (¥4.980) – 3.323 / 1.749.894 (-9%)

17./00. [NSW] Yomawari: The Long Night Collection (Nippon Ichi Software) (¥6.980) – 2.997 / NEW

18./17. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) – 2.920 / 1.834.612 (-1%)

19./15. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (Nihon Falcom) – 2.455 / 107.997 (-31%)

20./19. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ’n‘ Fun! (Bamco) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) – 2.384 / 218.005 (-6%)

Die Hardware-Charts:

NSW – 37.855 (42.148)

PS4 – 20.639 (21.673)

3DS – 5.649 (6.412)

PSV – 2.115 (2.247)

XB1 – 198 (231)

