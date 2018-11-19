Ankündigung von Super Robot Wars T für Switch und PS4

Bildmaterial: Super Robot Wars T, Bandai Namco / B.B. Studio
Bandai Namco hat das strategische Rollenspiel Super Robot Wars T für Nintendo Switch und PlayStation 4 angekündigt. In Japan soll das Videospiel 2019 für die genannten Plattformen erscheinen. Zu den Werken, die mit in das kommende Spiel einfließen, gehören:
- Invincible Robo Trider G7
- Aura Battler Dunbine
- New Story of Aura Battler Dunbine
- Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam
- Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack – Beltorchika’s Children (Nur Mecha)
- Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam
- Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Skull Heart (Nur Mecha)
- Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Steel 7 (Nur Mecha)
- Mobile Fighter G Gundam
- Armored Trooper Votoms
- Armored Trooper Votoms: The Last Red Soldier (Nur Mecha)
- Armored Trooper Votoms: Big Battle
- The Brave Express Might Gaine
- The King of Braves GaoGaiGar
- Cowboy Bebop (Neu)
- Gunbuster
- Martian Successor Nadesico: The Motion Picture – Prince of Darkness
- Getter Robo Armageddon
- Mazinger Z: Infinity
- Arcadia of My Youth: Endless Orbit SSX (Neu)
- Magic Knight Rayearth (Neu)
- Gun Sword
- Rakuen Tsuihou: Expelled from Paradise (Neu)
