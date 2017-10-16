Cave entwickelt neues Spiel unter Codenamen 3jus

Entwickler Cave (DoDonPachi und Deathsmiles) hat die Entwicklung eines „komplett neuen Projektes“ angekündigt, das man derzeit nur unter dem Codenamen 3jus führt. Auf einer Teaser-Website führt Yuri Shibamura, Autor von Gunparade March und Touken Ranbu Online, in die Geschichte des Spiels ein, in dem offenbar ein Krieg kurz vor dem Ausbruch steht:
Will war finally commence?
The way war begins is usually the same. While everyone thinks they are equal, discontent grows and complaints are made. However, the vast majority ignore them. It is fine if there is still economic disparity.
But it would be dangerous if that gap were to disappear. Although the minority are wealthy, it would be truly dangerous if talk of unjust exploitation were to arise.
As soon as a discipline-aware supreme leader comes to the majority’s side, the preparations for war will begin. After, when several seeds of disaster have been sowed, it will end.
This is the end of regular life. In other words, it is the start of war.
Auch die Famitsu berichtete bereits über die Teaser-Website und taggte den Artikel mit „Konsolenspiel“. Es handelt sich also vermutlich nicht um ein Smartphone-Spiel. Weitere Details erwarten uns vermutlich schon sehr bald.
via Gematsu