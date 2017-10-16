Cave entwickelt neues Spiel unter Codenamen 3jus

Will war finally commence?

The way war begins is usually the same. While everyone thinks they are equal, discontent grows and complaints are made. However, the vast majority ignore them. It is fine if there is still economic disparity.

But it would be dangerous if that gap were to disappear. Although the minority are wealthy, it would be truly dangerous if talk of unjust exploitation were to arise.

As soon as a discipline-aware supreme leader comes to the majority’s side, the preparations for war will begin. After, when several seeds of disaster have been sowed, it will end.

This is the end of regular life. In other words, it is the start of war.