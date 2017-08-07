User’s Best Album aus Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2

Atlus hat eine Hörprobe aus dem „User’s Best Album“ zu Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 über ein Video geteilt, welches in Japan als Boni der Erstauflage des Spiels beiliegt. Die Spieldauer beträgt zehn Minuten. Das Album selbst besteht aus 30 Liedern, die sich auf zwei CDs befinden. Den Inhalt des Albums haben die Fans selbst in der Zeit von März bis April durch ihre Stimmen gewählt. Für die Illustration der Hülle war Yuuji Himukai zuständig.

1. „Suiryoku no Jukai“ (DS sound ver.) aus Etrian Odyssey

2. „Tekka Uchihate Kuchihate“ (DS sound ver.) aus Etrian Odyssey

3. „Meikyuu V Ito Shinjuku“ (DS sound ver.) aus Etrian Odyssey

4. „Nemurazu no Senjou“ aus Etrian Odyssey Untold: The Millennium Girl

5. „Reaching out for our future“ (Lied: Kanako Ito) aus Etrian Odyssey 2 Untold: The Fafnir Knight

6. „Meikyuu I Koseki no Jukai“ (PC-8801FM ver.) aus Etrian Odyssey II: Heroes of Lagaard

7. „Senjou Uijin“ (PC-8801FM ver.) aus Etrian Odyssey II: Heroes of Lagaard

8. „Sakura no Tatehashi“ (PC-8801FM ver.) aus Etrian Odyssey II: Heroes of Lagaard

9. „Meikyuu V Amanoiwakura“ (PC-8801FM ver.) aus Etrian Odyssey II: Heroes of Lagaard

10. „Senjou Hibiku Kengeki no Shirabe“ (PC-8801FM ver.) aus Etrian Odyssey II: Heroes of Lagaard

11. „Kinki no Mori“ aus Etrian Odyssey II: Heroes of Lagaard

12. „Kessen Shinmei wo Toshite“ aus Etrian Odyssey II: Heroes of Lagaard

13. „Tarumi no Jukai“ (PC-8801FM ver.) aus Etrian Odyssey III: The Drowned City

14. „Senran Arekuruu Harou no Hate“ (PC-8801FM ver.) aus Etrian Odyssey III: The Drowned City

15. „Hakua no Mori“ (PC-8801FM ver.) aus Etrian Odyssey III: The Drowned City

16. „Ken wo Sasage Hokori wo Mune ni“ (PC-8801FM ver.) aus Etrian Odyssey III: The Drowned City

Disc 2

17. „Senjou Uchihate Taoreru Mono“ (PC-8801FM ver.) aus Etrian Odyssey III: The Drowned City

18. „Senran Sorezore no Seigi“ (PC-8801FM ver.) aus Etrian Odyssey III: The Drowned City

19. „Senran Sono Imubeki Na wo Yobe“ (PC-8801FM ver.) aus Etrian Odyssey III: The Drowned City

20. „Meikyuu I Hekishou no Jukai“ aus Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan)

21. „Senjou Shippuu“ aus Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan)

22. „Meikyuu II Fukagiri no Yuukoku“ aus Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan)

23. „Senjou Hitoe Mukougawa no Shi“ aus Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan)

24. „Daichi IV Zekkai Unjouiki“ aus Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan)

25. „Meikyuu IV Deku no Fumikura“ aus Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan)

26. „Onoga Shinnen wo Tsue ni“ aus Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan)

27. „Fukisusabu Neppuu no Hate“ aus Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan)

28. „Senjou Soubouranran to“ aus Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan)

29. „Meikyuu V Enkan no Genseirin“ aus Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth)

30. „Senjou Asu wo Tsukamu wa Shitou no Saki“ aus Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth)

In Japan wird das Videospiel am 31. August für Nintendo 3DS erscheinen.

via Gematsu