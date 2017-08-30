PS Plus im September mit Child of Light und inFamous

PS Plus im September mit Child of Light und inFamous
Sony hat das Lineup für den PlayStation-Plus-Monat September vorgestellt. Im neuen Monat erwartet euch mit inFamous Second Son ein Hochkaräter – falls ihr ihn noch nicht besitzt. Außerdem wartet mit Child of Light ein schicker Ubisoft-Titel für PlayStation 4. PS-Vita-Fans freuen sich auf Hatoful Boyfriend.

Alle Games im September:

Noch bis zum 6. September könnt ihr euch diese Spiele sichern:

