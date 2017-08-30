PS Plus im September mit Child of Light und inFamous

Sony hat das Lineup für den PlayStation-Plus-Monat September vorgestellt. Im neuen Monat erwartet euch mit inFamous Second Son ein Hochkaräter – falls ihr ihn noch nicht besitzt. Außerdem wartet mit Child of Light ein schicker Ubisoft-Titel für PlayStation 4. PS-Vita-Fans freuen sich auf Hatoful Boyfriend.
Alle Games im September:
- inFAMOUS: Second Son (PS4)
- Child of Light (PS4)
- RIGS: Mechanised Combat League (PS4 bonus title – PS VR required)
- That’s You (PS4 bonus title)
- Truck Racer (PS3)
- Handball 2016 (PS3)
- We Are Doomed (PS Vita & PS4)
- Hatoful Boyfriend (PS4 & PS Vita)
Noch bis zum 6. September könnt ihr euch diese Spiele sichern:
- Just Cause 3 (PS4)
- Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry (PS4)
- Super Motherload (PS3)
- Snake Ball (PS3)
- Downwell (PS Vita)
- Level 22 (PS Vita)