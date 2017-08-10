Gamescom 2017: Lineup und Pläne von Capcom

By

Capcom stellt das Lineup für die Gamescom 2017 ganz ins Zeichen von Monster Hunter: World. Der Titel wird erstmals öffentlich anspielbar sein, außerdem nimmt er einen Großteil des Rahmenprogramms in Anspruch. Für ein Demospiel engagierte Capcom den Youtuber LeFloid, außerdem gibt es Entwicklerpräsentationen mit Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto und Art Director Kaname Fujooka. Außerdem widmet man sich auch ausführlich Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite. Für alle, die dem Bühnenrummel entgehen wollen: Anspielstationen für beide Spiele gibt es bei Sony in Halle 7.

Capcom plant die folgenden Bühnenaktivitäten:

Mittwoch, 23. August

13:30 h – Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Fight Contest (Sony-Bühne, Halle 7)

14:00 h – Monster Hunter: World Hunter Training (Bühne gamez.de by MediaMarkt, Halle 5.1)

15:00 h – Monster Hunter: World – Exklusive Entwickler-Präsentation (Sony-Bühne, Halle 7)

16:00 h – Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite mit Peter Rosas (Bühne gamez.de by MediaMarkt, Halle 5.1)

Donnerstag, 24. August

12:00 h – LeFloid spielt Monster Hunter: World (Social Media Stage, Halle 10)

12:30 h – Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Fight Contest (Sony-Bühne, Halle 7)

14:00 h – Monster Hunter: World Hunter Training (Bühne gamez.de powered by MediaMarkt, Halle 5.1)

15:00 h – Monster Hunter: World – Exklusive Entwickler-Präsentation (Sony-Bühne, Halle 7)

16:00 h – Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite mit Peter Rosas (Bühne gamez.de by MediaMarkt, Halle 5.1)

Freitag, 25. August

12:00 h – LeFloid spielt Monster Hunter: World (Social Media Stage, Halle 10)

13:15 h – Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Fight Contest (Sony-Bühne, Halle 7)

14:00 h – Monster Hunter: World Hunter Training (Bühne gamez.de by MediaMarkt, Halle 5.1)

16:00 h – Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite mit Peter Rosas (Bühne gamez.de by MediaMarkt, Halle 5.1)

17:00 h – Monster Hunter: World – Präsentation (Sony-Bühne, Halle 7)

Samstag, 26. August