Persona 5: Noch mehr DLC – der komplette Fahrplan

By

Atlus veröffentlichte neue Details zu den geplanten DLC Erweiterungen für Persona 5. Der neuste Teil der JRPG-Reihe erscheint am 4. April 2017 für PlayStation 4 und PlayStation 3. Nachdem Atlus schon vor etwa zwei Wochen einen Ausblick auf die DLC auf der offiziellen Website gegeben hat, gibt es nun eine lange, erweiterte und wohl nun auch komplette Liste.

Von der originalen japanischen Tonspur, über spezielle Kostüme aus den anderen Persona-Titeln bis hin zu den speziellen Musikstücken und Themes für PlayStation 4, finden die Spieler alles für Persona 5 was das Herz begehrt.

Die Persona-5-DLC im Überblick:

Persona 5 Japanese Audio Track – 04.04.2017 -KOSTENLOS

Persona 4 Costume & BGM Special Set – 11.04.2017 – 6,99 €

Persona 3 Costume & BGM Special Set – 11.04.2017 – 6,99 €

Persona 2 Costume & BGM Special Set – 18.04.2017 – 6,99 €

Shin Megami Tensei: Persona Costume & BGM Special Set – 18.04.2017 – 6,99 €

Shin Megami Tensei if… Costume & BGM Special Set – 18.04.2017 – 6,99 €

Persona 4: Dancing All Night Costume & BGM Special Set – 25.04.2017 – 6,99 €

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Costume & BGM Special Set – 25.04.2017 – 6,99 €

Shin Megami Tensei IV Costume & BGM Special Set – 25.04.2017 – 6,99 €

Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha Costume & BGM Special Set – 02.05.2017 – 6,99 €

Catherine Costume & BGM Special Set – 02.05.2017 – 6,99 €

Orpheus & Orpheus Picaro Set – 11.04.2017 – 2,99 €

Izanagi & Izanagi Picaro Set – 11.04.2017 – 2,99 €

Thanatos & Thanatos Picaro Set – 18.04.2017 – 2,99 €

Magatsu Izanagi & Magatsu Izanagi Picaro Set – 18.04.2017 – 2,99 €

Kaguya & Kaguya Picaro Set – 18.04.2017 – 2,99 €

Ariadne & Ariadne Picaro Set – 25.04.2017 – 2,99 €

Asterius & Asterius Picaro Set – 25.04.2017 – 2,99 €

Tsukiyomi & Tsukiyomi Picaro Set – 25.04.2017 – 2,99 €

Messiah & Messiah Picaro Set – 02.05.2017 – 2,99 €

Persona 5 Healing Item Set – 04.04.2017 – KOSTENLOS

Persona 5 Skill Card Set – 04.04.2017 – KOSTENLOS

Persona 5 Regular Clothes & School Uniforms Set – 11.04.2017 – KOSTENLOS

Persona 5 Phantom Thieves Logo Morgana Car Sticker – 18.04.2017 – KOSTENLOS

Persona 5 Swimsuit Set – 25.04.2017 – KOSTENLOS

Persona 5 Merciless Difficulty – 04.04.2017 – KOSTENLOS

Persona 20th Anniversary Logo Morgana Car Sticker – 06.06.2017 – KOSTENLOS

Persona 5 Maid & Butler Costume Set – 06.06.2017 – KOSTENLOS

Persona 5 Christmas Costume Set – 07.11.2017 – KOSTENLOS

Persona 5 Protagonist Special Theme & Avatar Set (nur PS4 / Pre-Order-Bonus) – 04.04.2017 – 1.99 €

Persona 5 Ryuji Sakamoto Special Theme & Avatar Set (nur PS4) – 04.04.2017 – 1,99 €

Persona 5 Morgana Special Theme & Avatar Set (nur PS4) – 04.04.2017 – 1,99 €

Persona 5 Ann Takamaki Special Theme & Avatar Set (nur PS4) – 04.04.2017 – 1,99 €

Persona 5 Yusuke Kitagawa Special Theme & Avatar Set (nur PS4) – 11.04.2017 – 1,99 €

Persona 5 Makoto Niijima Special Theme & Avatar Set (nur PS4) – 11.04.2017 – 1,99 €

Persona 5 Futaba Sakura Special Theme & Avatar Set (nur PS4) – 11.04.2017 – 1,99 €

Persona 5 Haru Okumura Special Theme & Avatar Set (nur PS4) – 11.04.2017 – 1,99 €

Persona 5 Goro Akechi Special Theme & Avatar Set (nur PS4) – 18.04.2017 – 1,99 €

Persona 5 Igor & Attendants Special Theme & Avatar Set (nur PS4) – 18.04.2017 – 1,99 €

Persona 5 Protagonist Special Theme (nur PS3) – 04.04.2017 – 0,99 €

Persona 5 Ryuji Sakamoto Special Theme (nur PS3) – 04.04.2017 – 0,99 €

Persona 5 Morgana Special Theme (nur PS3) – 04.04.2017 – 0,99 €

Persona 5 Ann Takamaki Special Theme (nur PS3) – 04.04.2017 – 0,99 €

Persona 5 Yusuke Kitagawa Special Theme (nur PS3) – 11.04.2017 – 0,99 €

Persona 5 Makoto Niijima Special Theme (nur PS3) – 11.04.2017 – 0,99 €

Persona 5 Futaba Sakura Special Theme (nur PS3) – 11.04.2017 – 0,99 €

Persona 5 Haru Okumura Special Theme (nur PS3) – 11.04.2017 – 0,99 €

Persona 5 Goro Akechi Special Theme (nur PS3) – 18.04.2017 – 0,99 €

Persona 5 Igor & Attendants Special Theme (nur PS3) – 18.04.2017 – 0,99 €

Persona 5 erscheint am 4. April in Europa für PlayStation 4 und PS3. Die Limited Steelbook Edition könnt ihr euch noch vorbestellen. Die „Take Your Heart“ Premium Edition ist größtenteils ausverkauft.