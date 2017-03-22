Die neuesten Wertungen der japanischen Famitsu

Die neue Ausgabe der Famitsu ist in Japan erschienen und auch in dieser wurden wieder ein paar Spiele von vier Redakteuren unabhängig voneinander getestet und bewertet. In dieser Woche wurden unter anderem Blue Reflection: Sword of the Girl Who Dances in Illusions (PS4, PSV) und Musou Stars (PS4, PSV) getestet.

Musou Stars (PS4) – 9/9/9/8 [35/40]

Musou Stars (PS Vita) – 9/9/9/8 [35/40]

Blue Reflection: Sword of the Girl Who Dances in Illusions (PS4) – 8/9/8/7 [32/40]

Blue Reflection: Sword of the Girl Who Dances in Illusions (PS Vita) – 8/9/8/7 [32/40]

KLAP!! Kind Love And Punish: Fun Party (PS Vita) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight (PS4) – 8/8/7/8 [31/40]

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight (XBO) – 8/8/7/8 [31/40]

Voez (Switch) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]

Mario Sports Superstars (3DS) – 8/8/7/7 [30/40]

Dynamic Chord feat. [rêve parfait] V Edition (PS Vita) – 7/7/7/8 [29/40] via Gematsu