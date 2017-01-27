Japanische Verkaufscharts: 16. bis 22. Januar 2017

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 16. bis zum 22. Januar 2017 liegen vor. An die Spitze schaffen es drei Neueinsteiger. Dabei kann sich Gravity Rush 2 vor Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World behaupten. Der PS4-Version von Valkyria Revolution bleibt nur Rang 3. Nimmt man die Zahlen der PS-Vita-Umsetzung dazu, schafft Valkyria Revolution aber den Sprung vor Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World.
In den Hardware-Charts kann PlayStation 4 die Führung vor Nintendo 3DS behaupten. Beide Plattformen verkaufen sich aber deutlich weniger als in der Vorwoche.
- 01./00. [PS4] Gravity Rush 2 (Sony) {2017.01.19} (¥6.900) – 74.361 / NEW
- 02./00. [3DS] Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World (Nintendo) {2017.01.19} (¥4.700) – 39.555 / NEW
- 03./00. [PS4] Valkyria Revolution (Sega) {2017.01.19} (¥7.990) – 38.197 / NEW
- 04./01. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 (Square Enix) {2017.01.12} (¥6.800) – 22.758 / 160.555 (-83%)
- 05./04. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) – 21.036 / 3.092.277 (-34%)
- 06./06. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level 5) {2016.12.15} (¥4.800) – 20.831 / 629.229 (-10%)
- 07./00. [PSV] Valkyria Revolution (Sega) {2017.01.19} (¥6.990) – 18.219 / NEW
- 08./02. [PSV] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (Spike Chunsoft) (¥6.400) – 15.943 / 92.110 (-79%)
- 09./05. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for 3DS (Nintendo) {2016.12.01} (¥4.700) – 14.285 / 928.969 (-40%)
- 10./07. [3DS] Momotaro Dentetsu 2017 (Nintendo) {2016.12.22} (¥4.980) – 8.638 / 269.727 (-48%)
- 11./03. [PS4] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (Spike Chunsoft) (¥7.400) – 7.955 / 47.961 (-80%)
- 12./08. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two) (¥4.990) – 7.456 / 252.874 (-26%)
- 13./10. [PSV] Minecraft: PS Vita Edition (Sony) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) – 6.824 / 1.090.208 (-23%)
- 14./09. [PS4] Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix) {2016.11.29} (¥8.800) – 5.859 / 923.632 (-41%)
- 15./13. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) (¥2.700) – 5.033 / 112.797 (-21%)
- 16./12. [3DS] Miitopia (Nintendo) {2016.12.08} (¥4.700) – 4.775 / 156.947 (-35%)
- 17./00. [PSV] Hana Oboro: Sengoku Denranki (Idea Factory) {2017.01.19} (¥6.300) – 4.522 / NEW
- 18./16. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition (Microsoft) {2016.06.23} (¥3.600) – 3.732 / 279.716 (-24%)
- 19./18. [PS4] Battlefield 1 (Electronic Arts) {2016.10.21} (¥7.800) – 3.432 / 252.485 (-26%)
- 20./17. [PS4] Watch Dogs 2 (Ubisoft) {2016.12.01} (¥8.400) – 3.037 / 105.648 (-35%)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- PS4 – 33.376 (47.003)
- 3DS – 26.057 (34.546)
- PSV – 11.521 (13.816)
- WIU – 794 (1.169)
- PS3 – 557 (701)
- XB1 – 35 (75)
via NeoGAF