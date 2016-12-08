Die neuesten Wertungen der japanischen Famitsu

Die neue Ausgabe der Famitsu ist in Japan erschienen und auch in dieser wurden wieder ein paar Spiele von vier Redakteuren unabhängig voneinander getestet und bewertet. In dieser Woche wurden unter anderem Akiba’s Beat (PS4), The Last Guardian (PS4) und SaGa: Scarlet Grace (PS Vita) getestet.

The Last Guardian (PS4) – 10/9/9/10 [38/40]

Dishonored 2 (PS4) – 9/9/8/8 [34/40]

Dishonored 2 (XBO) – 9/9/8/8 [34/40]

Battle Garegga Rev.2016 (PS4) – 8/7/9/8 [32/40]

SaGa: Scarlet Grace (PS Vita) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]

Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Heroes (3DS) – 7/8/8/7 [30/40]

Quest of Dungeons (3DS) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]

Akiba’s Beat (PS4) – 7/7/7/6 [27/40]

Adventure Time: Nameless Oukoku no Sannin no Princess (PS3) – 7/7/7/6 [27/40]

Adventure Time: Nameless Oukoku no Sannin no Princess (PS Vita) – 7/7/7/6 [27/40]

Adventure Time: Nameless Oukoku no Sannin no Princess (3DS) – 7/7/7/6 [27/40]

