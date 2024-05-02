Prime Gaming im Mai mit Tomb Raider, Star Wars, Fallout und diesen weiteren Games

Monatswechsel, das bedeutet für die vielen Abo-Gaming-Services, ihr Angebot zu erweitern. Bei Prime Gaming gibt es wieder etliche Spiele inklusive, wenn ihr ein Prime-Abo habt. Schon heute geht es mit dem ersten Spiel los.
- 2. Mai – Tomb Raider Game of the Year Edition [GOG Code]
- 2. Mai – LEGO STAR WARS III: The Clone Wars [GOG Code]
- 9. Mai – Dark City: International Intrigue [Amazon Games App]
- 9. Mai – Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition [GOG Code]
- 9. Mai – Nine Witches: Family Disruption [Amazon Games App]
- 9. Mai – Electrician Simulator [Epic Games Store]
- 16. Mai – 100 Doors Games: Escape from School [Legacy Games Code]
- 16. Mai – The Forgotten City [Amazon Games App]
- 23. Mai – Spirits of Mystery: Whisper of the Past [Amazon Games App]
Hier findet ihr eine Landing-Page*, die euch übersichtlich alles Weitere erklärt und alle Inhalte auflistet, die ihr euch schnappen könnt. Auf dieser Seite findet ihr die aktuell in Prime Gaming* verfügbaren Games. Falls ihr noch kein Amazon Prime habt, könnt ihr es 30 Tage lang kostenlos testen*.
Bildmaterial: Prime Gaming
