Japanische Verkaufscharts: Stellar Blade holt sich in einer trägen Woche die Krone zurück

In den japanischen Verkaufscharts vom 6. bis zum 12. Mai 2024 sehen wir erneut Stellar Blade an der Spitze. Das Spiel von Shift Up kann sich die Krone von Endless Ocean Luminous zurückerobern. Ansonsten ist nicht viel passiert in den Charts, es mangelte an Neueinsteigern.

[PS5] Stellar Blade (SIE, 04/26/24) – 13.033 (80.164) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9.652 (5.835.236) [NSW] Endless Ocean Luminous (Nintendo, 05/02/24) – 6.951 (35.296) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 6.536 (3.559.654) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5.932 (7.765.947) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 5.667 (1.851.743) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5.469 (3.521.944) [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 5.469 (165.548) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5.058 (5.506.269) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4.550 (4.297.178) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World (Konami, 11/16/23) – 4.419 (1.053.156) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3.569 (1.442.043) [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 3.565 (5.343.158) [NSW] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (505, 04/23/24) – 2.722 (49.451) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.308 (1.280.120) [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo, 02/16/24) – 2.292 (159.025) [NSW] Demon Slayer Sweep the Board (Aniplex, 04/25/24) – 2.241 (19.645) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 2.231 (2.285.011) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 2.227 (1.328.201) [PS5] Rise of the Ronin (SIE, 03/22/24) – 2.153 (120.500) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 2.077 (1.209.544) [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts, 12/08/22) – 2.053 (46.756) [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1.954 (161.945) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 1.938 (977,262) [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix, 02/29/24) – 1.937 (329,188) [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 1.859 (1.981.275) [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 1.511 (1.111.443) [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! (Ponos, 12/03/20) – 1.492 (270.450) [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1.438 (2.292.896) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 1.341 (2.477.304)

Die Hardware-Charts:

Switch OLED Model – 35.575 (7.231.271) PlayStation 5 – 18.166 (4.827.074) Switch Lite – 7.604 (5.841.449) Switch – 3.885 (19.790.275) Xbox Series X – 3.466 (274.587) PS5 Digital – 3.352 (770.755) Xbox Series S – 982 (311.834) PlayStation 4 – 80 (7.925.861)

via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Stellar Blade, Sony, Shift Up