Japanische Verkaufscharts: Princess Peach verteidigt eine weitere Woche die Spitze

Die japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 25. bis zum 31. März 2024 bringen keinen neuen Spitzenreiter hervor. Princess Peach: Showtime kann mit gut 27.000 verkauften Einheiten ein weiteres Mal den ersten Platz verteidigen. Dahinter landet Rise of the Ronin und auf dem dritten Platz mit Winning Post 10 2024 der erste Neueinsteiger.
- [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 27.258 (104.820)
- [PS5] Rise of the Ronin (SIE, 03/22/24) – 20.139 (84.785)
- [NSW] Winning Post 10 2024 (Koei Tecmo, 03/28/24) – 12.845 (New)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10.432 (5.768.608)
- [PS5] Dragon’s Dogma II (Capcom, 03/22/24) – 9.172 (77.764)
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 8.163 (1.803.747)
- [PS5] Winning Post 10 2024 (Koei Tecmo, 03/28/24) – 6.733 (New)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6.618 (3.483.557)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6.411 (7.729.183)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6.172 (4.264.330)
- [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo, 02/16/24) – 5.941 (137.369)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World (Konami, 11/16/23) – 5.289 (1.023.124)
- [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix, 02/29/24) – 4.840 (310.596)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 4.802 (1.299.683)
- [PS4] Winning Post 10 2024 (Koei Tecmo, 03/28/24) – 4.702 (New)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4.633 (5.476.270)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 4.310 (5.320.999)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3.160 (1.419.708)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.839 (1.265.195)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 2.595 (1.194.882)
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2,519 (148,943)
- [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 2.480 (2.270.837)
- [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 2.088 (967.855)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2.052 (3.538.329)
- [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 2.047 (1.970.381)
- [NSW] Super Mario RPG (Nintendo, 11/17/23) – 2.034 (473.939)
- [NSW] The Game of Life for Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 1.980 (197.995)
- [PS5] Unicorn Overlord (ATLUS, 03/08/24) – 1.839 (34.220)
- [NSW] Fitness Boxing feat. Miku (Imagineer, 03/07/24) – 1.788 (25.220)
- [NSW] Hakuouki Shinkai (Idea Factory, 03/28/24) – 1.750 (New)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED – 42.957 (6.958.780)
- PlayStation 5 – 18.272 (4.713.002)
- Switch Lite – 8.302 (5.793.705)
- Switch – 6.274 (19.755.912)
- PS5 Digital – 2.574 (746.561)
- Xbox Series X – 938 (252.674)
- PlayStation 4 – 679 (7.925.339)
- Xbox Series S – 438 (306.446)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 6 (1.192.906)
via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Princess Peach: Showtime!, Nintendo
