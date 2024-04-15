Japanische Verkaufscharts: Princess Peach bleibt auch in Japan weiter das Spiel der Stunde

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 1. April bis zum 7. April 2024 liegen vor. Auch in Japan kann Princess Peach: Showtime noch einmal den Platz an der Sonne verteidigen. Dafür genügen schon knapp 20.000 verkaufte Einheiten im Handel.
- [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 19.612 (124.432)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13.055 (5.781.663)
- [PS5] Rise of the Ronin (SIE, 03/22/24) – 12.080 (96.865)
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 9.898 (1.813.645)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7.464 (3.491.021)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6.569 (4.270.899)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 6.497 (1.306.180)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World (Konami, 11/16/23) – 6.189 (1.029.313)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6.110 (7.735.293)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5.507 (5.481.777)
- [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo, 02/16/24) – 5.409 (142.778)
- [NSW] Unicorn Overlord (ATLUS, 03/08/24) – 5.336 (67.290)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 4.235 (5.325.234)
- [PS5] Dragon’s Dogma II (Capcom, 03/22/24) – 4.171 (81.935)
- [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix, 02/29/24) – 3.819 (314.415)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3.774 (1.423.482)
- [NSW] Winning Post 10 2024 (Koei Tecmo, 03/28/24) – 3.637 (16.482)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 2.547 (1.197.429)
- [NSW] Clubhouse Games: (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3.109 (1.268.304)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2.507 (3.540.836)
- [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts, 12/08/22) – 2.436 (33.547)
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2.325 (151.268)
- [NSW] The Game of Life for Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 2.158 (200.153)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 2.150 (311.713)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2.064 (2.988.926)
- [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 1.973 (2.272.810)
- [PS5] Winning Post 10 2024 (Koei Tecmo, 03/28/24) – 1.909 (8.642)
- [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 1.836 (1.972.217)
- [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 1.719 (969.574)
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1.665 (2.285.010)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED – 55.386 (7.014.166)
- PlayStation 5 – 20.269 (4.733.271)
- Switch Lite – 9.188 (5.802.893)
- Switch – 7.368 (19.763.280)
- PS5 Digital Edition – 4.707 (751.268)
- Xbox Series X – 1.443 (264.117)
- Xbox Series S – 670 (307.116)
- PlayStation 4 – 107 (7.925.446)
via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Princess Peach: Showtime!, Nintendo
