Prime Gaming im März mit Fallout 2, Through the Darkest of Times und diesen Games

Auch Prime Gaming wird im März mit neuen Games gefüttert. Und wenn ihr ein Abo von Amazon Prime habt, dann sind diese Games gleich inklusive. Da lohnt sich doch ein Blick.
- 7. März Fallout 2 [GOG Code]
- 7. März Scarf [Amazon Games App]
- 14. März Mystery Case Files: Moths to a Flame [Amazon Games App]
- 14. März Invincible Presents: Atom Eve [Epic Games Store]
- 21. März Pearls of Atlantis: The Cove [Legacy Games Code]
- 28. März Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop [Amazon Games App]
- 28. März Through the Darkest of Times [Amazon Games App]
- 28. März Bridge to Another World: Secrets of the Nutcracker [Amazon Games App]
Hier findet ihr eine Landing-Page*, die euch übersichtlich alles Weitere erklärt und alle Inhalte auflistet, die ihr euch schnappen könnt. Auf dieser Seite findet ihr die aktuell in Prime Gaming* verfügbaren Games. Falls ihr noch kein Amazon Prime habt, könnt ihr es 30 Tage lang kostenlos testen*.
Bildmaterial: Prime Gaming
